Simplilearn Named One of The Top Online Learning Library Companies by Training Industry

Digital-economy training company Simplilearn, announced today that it has been named one of the top learning providers by Training Industry's 2017 Online Learning Library Company List.

With its first annual Top 20 Online Learning Library Company List,Training Industry monitors the training marketplace looking for the best providers of services and technologies in support of corporate learning and development. Training Industry chooses companies based on specific criteria including industry visibility, innovation and impact, breadth and quality of courses and content, company size and growth potential, quality of clients and geographic reach. Simplilearn has been chosen for its diversity in course offerings and its innovative features that meet modern learning and development needs.

"Simplilearn has been at the core of helping professionals and enterprises around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's changing digital economy," says Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "We are honored to be recognized by Training Industry and their acknowledgment of us as a Top Online Learning Library Company reinforces Simplilearn as a leader that consistently develops and delivers high quality training content for corporate and individual learners."

"The inaugural Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List was developed because we recognize how important it is to provide effective and accessible training content in the corporate L&D environment, including making that content available on demand to the individual," says Doug Harward, CEO of Training Industry, Inc. "We look forward to seeing this segment of the industry continue to excel in providing organizations and learners with the content they need, when they need it and how they need it."

Simplilearn develops learning content in digital technologies and owns a library of over 400 courses, spanning across big data, analytics, digital marketing, cloud computing, devops, project management and cyber security. Simplilearn delivers these courses through a high touch learning model. The courses are available through online self-learning and instructor-led live classrooms, where students can learn from global instructors and attend multiple live classes at their own convenience. Each learning program is developed and updated in partnership with industry thought leaders and is tailored to meet the learner's requirement. In addition to course materials, students gain hands-on experience with access to work on live projects and are mentored by industry experts.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

Simplilearn's mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Data Science and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and upskill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. Simplilearn's blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, relevant, applied projects and 24/7 teaching assistance. Leading global training organizations have recognized Simplilearn as an official provider of certification training. The company has been named the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com

