Breastfeeding Accessories Market Analysis 2014-2025: Focus on Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast Pads, Baby Scales, Breastmilk Storage & Feeding

The global breastfeeding accessories market analysis covers products including nipple care products, breast shells, breast pads, baby scales, breastmilk storage & feeding, and other accessories, with segment forecasts from 2014 to 2025.

The global breastfeeding accessories market is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025

The market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer awareness about breastfeeding accessories coupled with decreasing infant mortality rates.

Worldwide declining infant mortality rate is expected to fuel the demand for breastfeeding accessories. For instance, according to statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the infant mortality-rate has declined from around 63 deaths per 1000 births in 1990 to 32 deaths per 1000 births in 2015, more specifically, decreased from 8.9 million in 1990 to 4.5 million in 2015.

Additionally, as per statistics published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infant mortality-rate in the U.S. declined from 6.86 infant deaths per 1,000 births in the year 2005 to 5.82 in 2014 (15.0% decrease). This decreasing infant mortality rate is expected to grow their population, resulting in growing target customer base for breastfeeding accessories.

Continuous encouragement from various government across the world to breast feed babies up to the age of 6 months coupled with support from international agencies for arranging campaigns in order to increase awareness about breastfeeding are expected to support the breastfeeding accessories market growth. Additionally, rising trend of delayed parenthood after gaining financial security is anticipated to increase the spending on premium baby products, thereby assisting in the growth of this vertical.

Some of the key players in breastfeeding accessories market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medela LLC; Newell Brands; Ameda; Pigeon Corporation; Nuby; Mayborn USA Inc.; Artsana S.p.A.; Edgewell Personal Care; and Handi-Craft Company



