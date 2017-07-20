EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVA) for possible violations of federal securities laws between April 30, 2013 and May 16, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sinovac shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 1, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sinovac made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Chairman and CEO Weidong Yin bribed a member of the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; that such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, shares of Sinovac fell in value materially, which caused investors harm.

