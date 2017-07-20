TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Navis Resources Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued and any fraction will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,621,416.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on July 21, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 20, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: July 21, 2017 Record Date: July 25, 2017 NEW CUSIP: 63940B205 NEW ISIN: CA63940B2057

