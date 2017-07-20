

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's nomination of former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as FBI Director was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday



Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 20-0 in favor of Wray's nomination, paving the way for his confirmation by the full Senate.



Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the unanimous vote is a strong indication of the members' faith in Wray's abilities to lead the federal law enforcement agency.



Democrats on the committee expressed their admiration for Wray but also took the opportunity to raise concerns about Trump's views about the FBI.



Wray was nominated to succeed former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May in a highly controversial move.



Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, said the FBI must remain 'free from political influence' and suggested Wray's commitment to the rule of law 'will be put to the test' by Trump.



During his confirmation hearing last week, Wray said the FBI's work would only be driven by the facts under his watch.



'If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI's work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period,' Wray said in prepared remarks.



'My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law,' he added. 'They have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test.'



Wray said he was not asked for a pledge of loyalty during his selection process in contrast to claims by Comey, who alleged Trump asked for his loyalty during a meeting at the White House.



'No one asked me for any kind of loyalty oath at any point during this process, and I sure as heck didn't offer one,' Wray said.



Wray is currently a litigation partner at the King & Spalding law firm, where he chairs the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.



King & Spalding says the group represents companies, audit and special committees, and individuals in a variety of white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement matters, parallel civil litigation, and internal corporate investigations.



Wray was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's personal lawyer during the so-called 'Bridgegate' investigation into lane closures on the George Washington Bridge.



From 2003 to 2005, Wray served as the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division under former President George W. Bush.



Wray previously served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General and in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.



(Photo: King & Spalding)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX