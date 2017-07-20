LANCASTER, NY--(Marketwired - July 20, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) (NASDAQ: EEI) has declared a six month dividend of 20 cents per share. This is the 61st consecutive dividend E & E has declared since becoming a publically traded company in 1987. The dividend is payable on or before August 11, 2017 to shareholders of Class A and Class B common stock on record as of July 31, 2017.

E & E is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. The company is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EEI and the information in this release can be found online at www.ene.com.