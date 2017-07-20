Global Hexamethylenediamine Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Application, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.85 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand from coating industry and huge flow of investment in R & D.

Based on application the market is categorized into curing agents, coatings intermediate, adhesives, lubricants, nylon synthesis, biocides, water treatment chemical, consumer goods and other applications.

Depending on the end user the market is segmented into textile, automotive, petrochemicals, medical applications, paper and pulp industry, paints & coatings and other applications. Textile is further divided into sewing threads, apparels and industrial clothing. Automotive is further subsegmented into powertrain, exterior and interior. Other application is further segregated into adhesives, electrical & electronics, lubricants and aerospace.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Rising demand from coating industry



Huge Flow of Investment in R & D



Recent Technological Developments in Hexamethylenediamine

Companies Mentioned



Zeolyst International.

Zeochem AG.

W.R. Grace & Co.

& Co. Union Showa K.K..

Tosoh Corporation.

Pq Corporation.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

KNT Group

Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Clariant AG

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH.

BASF SE

Arkema S.A..

Albemarle Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

4 Hexamethylenediamine Market, By Application



5 Hexamethylenediamine Market, By End User



6 Hexamethylenediamine Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



