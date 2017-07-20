The global railcar movers marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global railcar movers market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user, which includes metals and minerals and oil and gas.

The global railcar movers market has shown steady growth over the last few years as the combination of rail and road is the most efficient and sustainable modes of transportation. Increasing efficiency and sustainability of rail logistics is one of the driving factors for the growth of the global railcar movers market. Railroad freight transportation offers structured networks in terms of effective planning and proper management, which include scheduling of railcar arrivals and departures to the destination from yard using GPS technology and advanced signaling.

Technavio's transportation and logistics research analysts categorize the global railcar movers market into the following segments by regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest railcar movers market

"India, having one of the largest rail networks in the world, is looking to expand its freight movement within the country by investing in the dedicated freight corridors across the country. At present, apart from Western and Eastern freight corridors, there are four other planned corridors connecting all the regions of the country. The expansion of rail freight corridors will require more OEM equipment such as railcar movers for better movement of railcars," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on logistics

The railcar movers market is showing a steady, substantial growth during the forecast period because of the various investments, which are being planned in various railway projects in the region. China is expanding its rail network to Europe and Russia through the Silk Road Project and One Belt One Road (OBOR) projects.

Railcar movers market in EMEA

"The Middle East and Africa are the largest oil and gas producing regions in the world. The demand for railcar movers in the region for the transportation of oil and gas is expected to grow during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia, one of the leading producers of crude oil in the world, constitutes 40% of the freight movement in the Middle East, followed by Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait," adds Sharan.

The growth of the market for railcar movers in EMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate is due to factors such as technologically and infrastructurally advanced European countries, which prefer rail transport over road transport because of high reliability and punctuality in rail transportation.

Railcar movers market in the Americas

The railcar movers market in the Americas is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The Americas is the center of the railcar manufacturing industry as most of the prominent vendors have their manufacturing centers or head-offices in the region. The US rail network is 170,000 miles long, and it is primarily operated by private rail operators. Expansion of rail network in South American countries is expected to increase the demand for railcar movers in the region further.

The top vendors in the global railcar movers market highlighted in the report are:

Rail King

Shuttlewagon

Trackmobile

Unilokomotive

