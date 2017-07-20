Leading global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their latest assessment, a supply market intelligence study for a leading pharma company. The primary objective of this analysis was to help the client procure lab supplies of the best quality in order to ensure the accuracy of results and save the time taken to perform experiments.

"Our analysts helped a leading pharma company facing a shortage of lab supplies to identify leading lab suppliers and provide related insights. The procurement analysts deployed for this project carried out primary and secondary research to provide deeper insights on supply market and service level agreements," said SpendEdge.

This procurement market intelligence study helped the pharma company with actionable insights on the supply market which helped them negotiate better contractual terms with their suppliers. SpendEdge successfully provided the client with actionable insights on various cost components and pricing models. Also, the pharma company was able to identify and engage with major suppliers in the lab supplies market, ensuring the seamless procurement of required equipment and related supplies.

Some of the key solutions provided in this assessment include:

Identification the major lab supplies suppliers

Procurement best practices and key service offerings of the suppliers

Better understanding of industry cost components and procurement models

Negotiation strategies to better contractual terms on a long-term basis

