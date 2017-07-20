Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal referral management software marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 18 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global referral management software market from 2017-2021.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global referral management software market landscape is dominated by established vendors such as Cerner, Eceptionist, eHealth Technologies, The Advisory Board Company, and Persistent Systems. Vendors are following the strategy of introducing cost-effective and innovative solutions to gain a competitive advantage. A number of new vendors are also entering the market with unique product features and innovative solutions. Vendors have adopted a number of strategies such as partnerships, agreements, contracts, M&A, and new product development to achieve growth in the market.

Vendors are identified based on the revenue and market dominance in terms of geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D. In addition, the vendor matrix included in the report gives a detailed comparison of the features, deployment model, and geographical presence of each major vendor. The entire research methodology includes the study of annual and financial reports, presentations, press releases, journals, and paid databases of the listed vendors.

Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert at Technavio for research on enterprise application, says, "The major vendors in the market offer referral management software worldwide. This geographic diversity allows them to meet the demand on a customer basis and gives them an opportunity to access new markets for product innovations and development. With the geographic diversity, vendors could face political and economic changes that can harm their business and financial performance."

Top five referral management software market vendors

Cerner

Cerner company supplies healthcare IT solutions, services, devices, and hardware for healthcare organizations worldwide. The company has established a strong presence in the healthcare IT services sector with its wide range of products. It has taken many strategic initiatives to improve its position in the sector.

Eceptionist

Eceptionist is one of the leading providers of software solutions for the healthcare industry. The company provides a platform that supports telemedicine, e-referral and triage management, scheduling, and case management. The company offers a range of products that enable healthcare organizations to efficiently manage telemedicine, case management, e-referral and triage management, and scheduling and reporting.

eHealth Technologies

eHealth Technologies provides care solutions for hospitals and health information exchanges. It also provides clinically informed referral solutions to the hospitals and healthcare information exchanges. It offers curated and clinically informed referrals that enhance the quality of care and patient satisfaction while reducing inefficiencies and cost.

The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company uses a combination of research, technology, and consulting to improve the performance of healthcare organizations. The company provides referral management technology suite, which provides visibility into physician practice and referral patterns.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems provides software development, consultancy, and system integration services. The company serves customers across telecom and wireless, life sciences and healthcare, and financial services segments. The company provides a referral management solution that comprises a physician portal built on Salesforce platform. It allows physicians to refer patients online in the care network along with the relevant medical records.

