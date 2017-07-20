Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their latest assessment, a procurement study for the MRO services market. A leading manufacturing company approached SpendEdge seeking analysis to help them find the best suited sourcing partner for the maintenance, repairs, operations (MRO) services for all their manufacturing units around the world. The client was facing challenges with identifying and shortlisting suppliers, supplier profiling, and price monitoring.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006218/en/

SpendEdge helps organizations of all sizes achieve procurement excellence (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our research experts followed a blended research approach to provide the client with procurement market intelligence solutions to streamline its sourcing and procurement process and improve its overall position in the market. Detailed sourcing data was provided for products such as spare parts and consumables, and services including equipment maintenance, storeroom management, and inventory management," said SpendEdge.

The procurement market intelligence study by SpendEdge helped the client in successfully shortlisting the major suppliers in the MRO services market. The client was also able to obtain in-depth insights about supplier profiling, price monitoring, and cost components. Furthermore, this study offered a deep-dive assessment and insights into the supply market, price negotiation strategies, parameters for supplier selection and evaluation, and procurement best practices.

View more cost saving opportunities in the manufacturing industry

Key information provided in this assessment includes:

Identification of the major maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) suppliers

Procurement best practices and key service offerings of the suppliers

Better understanding of industry cost components and procurement models

Price negotiation strategies and parameters for supplier selection and evaluation

View the study: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-helps-manufacturing-company

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills. For more information on SpendEdge's services, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006218/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

https://www.spendedge.com/

hello@spendedge.com