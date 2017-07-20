Global Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Focus on Transportation, Construction, Agriculture, Manufacturing Industries

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global specialty chemicals market is expected to reach USD 1.79 trillion by 2025

. Growing popularity of high-value chemicals that play a crucial role in the development of novel products is a major driving factor for the industry.

Specialized & advanced features of these compounds lends them a significant advantage in comparison with commodity products, since the former are formulated on the basis of unique performance characteristics for specific applications in the construction, automotive, electronics, agriculture and other sectors.

International chemical authorities are widely advocating the passage of free trade agreements such as Transatlantic Trade Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the U.S. and Europe which is expected to foster manufacturing & trade of these products over the near future. Recovery in housing starts and rebounding growth of the automotive sector in North America is also a key trend impacting market dynamics.

Construction chemicals accounted for 12% of the volume share in 2016 and are expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment with over 5.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The steady demand for residential projects & public infrastructure in emerging economies remains a key driving factor for compounds utilized in the production, maintenance & repair of building components.

The global recycled PET demand was around 8,400 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025

Clear resins emerged as the dominant product segment is expected to generate revenue worth USD 8.1 billion by 2025.

Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 50% of the global revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. China and India are key demand hubs in the region with textile, electronics and automotive applications being dominant.

accounted for nearly 50% of the global revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. and are key demand hubs in the region with textile, electronics and automotive applications being dominant. Fiber was the largest end-use segment in 2016 and is expected to achieve a high growth rate over the forecast period. Fiber is widely used in the textile, home furnishings, and automobile sector. Increasing demand in these segments is expected to drive the demand for rPET.

The U.S. achieved 30% recycling rate for polyethylene terepthalate bottle in 2015. Various waste collection and recycling programs at both federal and community levels (influenced by public concerns and government policies) have been a driving force in the U.S.

Clear rPET emerged as the largest product segment in 2015 and is expected to generate revenue around USD 8.1 billion by the end of 2025

by the end of 2025 In terms of end-use, fibers are expected to be the fastest growing segment due to their vast application scope as a substitute to virgin polyesters.

Global recycled PET demand in fiber segment was USD 2.51 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to experience a moderate growth over the next eight years

Major players including Ecostar Plastics, Verdeco Recycling, Indorama Ventures and M & G Chemicals dominated the recycled PET industry in terms of volume in 2015

