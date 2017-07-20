Technavio's latest market research report on the global rigid plastic packaging (RPP) inks and coating marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global RPP inks and coating market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased adoption of printing inks and coating for lightweight rigid and biodegradable plastics

Increasing adoption of ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curing technology

Growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs

Increased adoption of printing inks and coating for lightweight rigid and biodegradable plastics

Inks and coating vendors are modifying printing materials and techniques for new lightweight and biodegradable plastic packaging materials. The lightweight packaging material is increasingly gaining popularity among customers. The need for a reduction in transportation and carriage costs, leading to increased profitability, has become one of the prime focus areas. The unit cost of production is lowered by more than 80% in the face of rising raw material costs, and this cost benefit is passed onto the customer.

"Biodegradable PET are plastics that are easily decomposed by microorganisms, thereby reducing the impact on the environment. Biodegradable PET is not fully composed of renewable materials but consists of plastics made from petrochemicals along with the addition of biodegradable additives," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch.

Increasing adoption of UV and electron beam curing technology

UV light cured inks and coating designs do not emit VOC and are environmentally safe, as they are free of toxic solvents. Further, as these inks and paints are cured using UV light rather than conventional sources such as dry and hot air, they consume approximately 50% less energy along with a shorter turnover time for printing as compared to the traditional machine printing process. UV-curable inks are increasingly being adopted for rigid plastic food packages, as exposure to processes used for curing normal inks can contaminate the food kept in RPP materials.

EB technology is a modification of UV curing technology. It improves printing turnover time and offers better curing. However, the technology is relatively expensive and the components used are complex. The market share of this technology is anticipated to increase due to the continual advances in technology and decreasing costs of the needed components and equipment.

Growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs

Growing demand for small-sized packs has motivated packaging companies to expand their product and material offerings for every product in rigid packaging. In the mass consumption branded category, a rise in several one-person households (OPH) has led to the increased demand for small pack sizes of various consumer products, which enable customers to switch brands, as consumers buy products at regular intervals and are not committed to using large volumes of products from a single brand.

These small rigid plastic packs are used for different bundling of products, and small rigid container packaging is mainly used in the cosmetic industry. Different inks used for printing small rigid plastic packs are solvent-based D-PAD printing ink, EVOPACK UV screen printing ink, and POLYPLAK UV LED screen printing ink.

"Another factor supporting the demand for multipacks is that several merchants want packaging that is attractive and uses less shelf space. Retailers prefer small-sized packs because it entices customers to try new products. Different choices in small packs, such as different flavors of the same beverage or food product and the same product type in several small packs, have elevated the market for inks and coating in the small RPP segment," says Shakti.

