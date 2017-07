WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) remain sharply higher in late-day trading on Thursday, jumping by 20.3 percent. Sarepta reached an eight-month intraday high earlier in the session.



The rally by Sarepta comes after the biopharmaceutical company reported a narrower than expected second quarter loss.



