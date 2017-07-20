TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- M Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi- annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2017 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.m-split.com.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.m-split.com.
Contacts:
M Split Corp.
Investor Relations
416-304-4443
Toll Free: 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372
www.m-split.com