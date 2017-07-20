DANVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - July 20, 2017) -

Loan growth of $230.7 million (21.8%) during last four quarters

Q2 2017 net income of $4.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.49

Net interest margin of 3.54% for Q2 2017

Average shareholders' equity of $206.8 million is 11.91% of average assets

American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced net income of $4,279,000 compared to $4,088,000 for the second quarter of 2016, a $191,000 or 4.7% increase. Basic net income per common share was $0.50 for the 2017 quarter compared to $0.47 for the 2016 quarter. Diluted net income per common share was $0.49 for the 2017 quarter compared to $0.47 for the 2016 quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2017 produced annualized return on average assets of 0.99%, on average equity of 8.28%, and on average tangible equity of 10.93%.

Net income for the first six months of 2017 was $8,342,000 compared to $8,216,000 for the comparable period of 2016, a $126,000 or 1.5% increase. Basic net income per common share was $0.97 for the 2017 period compared to $0.95 for the 2016 period. Diluted net income per common share was $0.96 for the 2017 period compared to $0.95 for the 2016 period.

Financial Performance and Overview

Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer, reported, "We are pleased to report continued strong growth in our balance sheet. Over the past year, loans have increased $230.7 million or 21.8%. In the past six months, loans have increased $123.9 million or 10.6%. We are very encouraged that active business development and improving local economic conditions are resulting in this high quality growth. However, the continuing challenge for us, in this hyper-competitive environment, is achieving reasonable risk adjusted yield on our lending.

"Loans require liquidity. Deposits have grown $164.5 million or 12.7% over the past year. In the past six months, deposits have grown $92.2 million or 6.7%. This growth is mostly in non-maturity, core deposits, the heart of our balance sheet. We continue striving to grow these core deposits and their affiliated relationships, but, like the asset side of the balance sheet, the challenge is to do that in a cost effective yet competitive manner. Our cost of interest bearing deposits for the second quarter was 0.52%, compared to 0.54% for the 2016 quarter.

"On the earnings side, net income for the second quarter was $4,279,000 compared to $4,088,000, an increase of $191,000 or 4.7%.

"Net interest income was up by $1,752,000 (14.4%) in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016, driven primarily by growth in loans.

"Provision for loan losses was up $300,000 in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the second quarter of 2016. The need for additional provision expense directly related to continued strong loan growth.

"Noninterest expense increased in the 2017 quarter by $1,055,000 (10.9%). The higher level of expense primarily related to our entry into two new markets in the fourth quarter of 2016."

Haley concluded, "We are delighted with our balance sheet growth in loans and deposits over the past year. Slightly less than half our growth has been in our new markets, Roanoke and Winston-Salem. We expect growth will continue, but at a somewhat reduced pace. We acknowledge that rising interest rates and hyper-competitive market forces together will put continued pressure on our net interest margin. We are enthusiastic about our ability to manage these challenges and prevail in the community bank marketplace. American National Bank continues to be optimistic about the future of community banking."

Capital

American National's capital ratios remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, average shareholders' equity was 11.91% of average assets, compared to 12.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Book value per common share was $23.96 at June 30, 2017, compared to $23.54 at June 30, 2016.

Tangible book value per common share was $18.72 at June 30, 2017, compared to $18.20 at June 30, 2016.

Credit Quality Measurements

Non-performing assets represented 0.31% of total assets at June 30, 2017, compared to 0.29% at June 30, 2016.

Annualized net recoveries to average loans were six basis points (0.06%) for the second quarter compared to net charge offs of two basis points (0.02%) for the same quarter in 2016.

Other real estate owned was $1,686,000 compared to $1,289,000 at June 30, 2016, an increase of $397,000 or 30.8%.

Acquisition Related Financial Impact

The purchase accounting adjustments related to our two recent acquisitions have had and continue to have a positive impact on net interest income and income before income taxes for American National. The impact of the adjustments is summarized below (dollars in thousands):

Increases to: For the quarter ended June 30, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- Net Interest Income $ 595 $ 352 Income Before Income Taxes $ 392 $ 64 For the six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- Net Interest Income $ 1,029 $ 1,353 Income Before Income Taxes $ 661 $ 777

During the second quarter of 2017, the Company received a substantial payoff and a pay-down of two purchased credit impaired loans that resulted in $220,000 in cash-basis accretion income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased to $13,912,000 in the second quarter of 2017 from $12,160,000 in the second quarter of 2016, an increase of $1,752,000 or 14.4%.

For the 2017 quarter, the net interest margin was 3.54% compared to 3.45% for the same quarter in 2016, an increase of nine basis points (0.09%). The increase in net interest income related to higher volumes of earning assets.

Provision for Loan Losses and Allowance for Loan Losses

Provision expense for the second quarter of 2017 was $350,000 compared to $50,000 for the second quarter of 2016.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% at June 30, 2017 compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2016.

There was significant growth in loans outstanding in the second quarter 2017, a net of $68.7 million or 5.6%. The need for additions to the allowance for loan losses was mitigated by improvement in various qualitative factors used in the determination of the allowance, notably national and local economic conditions and continued favorable asset quality metrics.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $3,348,000 in the second quarter of 2017, compared with $3,367,000 in the second quarter of 2016, a decrease of $19,000 or 0.6%. There was little net change in total revenue during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $10,711,000 in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $9,656,000 in the second quarter of 2016, an increase of $1,055,000 or 10.9%. The major driver of the increase was salaries related to the de novo operations in Roanoke and Winston-Salem. Overall salaries expense increased $702,000 or 17.4%. Total full time equivalent employees were 328 at the end of the second quarter of 2017, compared to 302 at the end of the comparable quarter of 2016.

About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $1.8 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 27 banking offices and two loan production offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $818 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com.

Shares of American National are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "AMNB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Certain of the statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by American National and are factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; significant changes in the economic scenario; significant changes in regulatory requirements; significant changes in securities markets; changes in technology and information security; and changes regarding acquisitions and dispositions. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in American National's most recent Form 10-K report and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited --------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30 -------------------------------------- ASSETS 2017 2016 ------------------ ------------------ Cash and due from banks $ 23,765 $ 21,625 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 62,164 51,716 Securities available for sale, at fair value 280,503 362,800 Restricted stock, at cost 5,501 5,362 Loans held for sale 2,379 4,692 Loans 1,288,693 1,057,959 Less allowance for loan losses (13,632) (12,674) ------------------ ------------------ Net Loans 1,275,061 1,045,285 ------------------ ------------------ Premises and equipment, net 26,265 22,878 Other real estate owned, net 1,686 1,289 Goodwill 43,872 43,872 Core deposit intangibles, net 1,351 2,107 Bank owned life insurance 18,381 17,885 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 23,545 22,140 ------------------ ------------------ Total assets $ 1,764,473 $ 1,601,651 ================== ================== Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest- bearing $ 390,603 $ 321,442 Demand deposits -- interest- bearing 218,714 205,440 Money market deposits 339,106 252,118 Savings deposits 125,237 116,047 Time deposits 389,181 403,338 ------------------ ------------------ Total deposits 1,462,841 1,298,385 ------------------ ------------------ Short-term borrowings: Customer repurchase agreements 48,282 53,369 Long-term borrowings 9,991 9,969 Junior subordinated debt 27,775 27,673 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 8,531 9,551 ------------------ ------------------ Total liabilities 1,557,420 1,398,947 ------------------ ------------------ Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,642,913 shares outstanding at June 30, 2017 and 8,609,160 shares outstanding at June 30, 2016 and 8,595 8,572 Capital in excess of par value 75,691 74,753 Retained earnings 123,795 115,648 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,028) 3,731 ------------------ ------------------ Total shareholders' equity 207,053 202,704 ------------------ ------------------ Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,764,473 $ 1,601,651 ================== ==================

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ----------------------- ----------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,752 $ 11,642 $ 26,456 $ 23,757 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,133 1,150 2,287 2,234 Tax-exempt 509 817 1,144 1,640 Dividends 84 93 163 184 Other interest income 125 67 234 125 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest and dividend income 15,603 13,769 30,284 27,940 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,352 1,314 2,552 2,611 Interest on short-term borrowings 14 1 42 2 Interest on long-term borrowings 81 81 161 162 Interest on junior subordinated debt 244 213 483 421 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 1,691 1,609 3,238 3,196 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net Interest Income 13,912 12,160 27,046 24,744 Provision for loan losses 350 50 650 100 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 13,562 12,110 26,396 24,644 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Noninterest Income: Trust fees 908 961 1,820 1,891 Service charges on deposit accounts 501 514 985 1,006 Other fees and commissions 733 656 1,445 1,328 Mortgage banking income 462 365 991 657 Securities gains, net 331 222 590 588 Brokerage fees 192 223 384 427 Income from Small Business Investment Companies 6 72 32 238 Other 215 354 372 529 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total noninterest income 3,348 3,367 6,619 6,664 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Noninterest Expense: Salaries 4,733 4,031 9,532 8,246 Employee benefits 1,130 1,055 2,313 2,169 Occupancy and equipment 1,148 1,059 2,216 2,158 FDIC assessment 134 193 263 381 Bank franchise tax 263 256 519 512 Core deposit intangible amortization 203 288 368 576 Data processing 502 459 989 903 Software 271 274 550 571 Other real estate owned, net 68 76 111 209 Other 2,259 1,965 4,291 3,849 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total noninterest expense 10,711 9,656 21,152 19,574 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income Before Income Taxes 6,199 5,821 11,863 11,734 Income Taxes 1,920 1,733 3,521 3,518 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net Income $ 4,279 $ 4,088 $ 8,342 $ 8,216 =========== =========== =========== =========== Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.96 $ 0.95 Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 8,640,648 8,610,156 8,636,954 8,610,998 Diluted 8,659,165 8,619,833 8,655,173 8,616,873

American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr YTD YTD 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- EARNINGS Interest income $ 15,603 $ 14,681 $ 13,769 $ 30,284 $ 27,940 Interest expense 1,691 1,547 1,609 3,238 3,196 Net interest income 13,912 13,134 12,160 27,046 24,744 Provision for loan losses 350 300 50 650 100 Noninterest income 3,348 3,271 3,367 6,619 6,664 Noninterest expense 10,711 10,441 9,656 21,152 19,574 Income taxes 1,920 1,601 1,733 3,521 3,518 Net income 4,279 4,063 4,088 8,342 8,216 PER COMMON SHARE Income per share - basic $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 Income per share - diluted 0.49 0.47 0.47 0.96 0.95 Cash dividends paid 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.48 0.48 Book value per share 23.96 23.64 23.54 23.96 23.54 Book value per share - tangible (a) 18.72 18.38 18.20 18.72 18.20 Closing market price 36.95 37.25 25.18 36.95 25.18 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 0.99% 0.96% 1.03% 0.97% 1.05% Return on average equity 8.28 7.99 8.11 8.13 8.19 Return on average tangible equity (b) 10.93 10.56 10.99 10.75 11.13 Average equity to average assets 11.91 11.97 12.67 11.94 12.76 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 9.41 9.51 10.07 9.41 10.07 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.54 3.44 3.45 3.49 3.56 Efficiency ratio (c) 61.76 62.97 60.91 62.35 61.14 Effective tax rate 30.97 28.27 29.77 29.68 29.98 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 286,004 $ 298,059 $ 368,162 $ 286,004 $ 368,162 Loans held for sale 2,379 1,872 4,692 2,379 4,692 Loans, net of unearned income 1,288,693 1,219,958 1,057,959 1,288,693 1,057,959 Goodwill and other intangibles 45,223 45,426 45,979 45,223 45,979 Assets 1,764,473 1,715,805 1,601,651 1,764,473 1,601,651 Assets - tangible (a) 1,719,250 1,670,379 1,555,672 1,719,250 1,555,672 Deposits 1,462,841 1,416,104 1,298,385 1,462,841 1,298,385 Customer repurchase agreements 48,282 47,776 53,369 48,282 53,369 Long-term borrowings 37,766 37,734 37,642 37,766 37,642 Shareholders' equity 207,053 204,241 202,704 207,053 202,704 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 161,830 158,815 156,725 161,830 156,725 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (d) $ 295,863 $ 324,588 $ 361,064 $ 310,146 $ 354,038 Loans held for sale 2,426 2,414 2,087 2,420 2,071 Loans, net of unearned income 1,258,346 1,195,560 1,047,993 1,227,127 1,032,345 Interest- earning assets 1,610,132 1,574,460 1,464,692 1,592,395 1,444,611 Goodwill and other intangibles 45,337 45,517 46,150 45,427 46,296 Assets 1,736,686 1,699,730 1,592,261 1,718,310 1,571,692 Assets - tangible (a) 1,691,349 1,654,213 1,546,111 1,672,883 1,525,396 Interest- bearing deposits 1,047,828 1,021,110 972,385 1,034,542 961,328 Deposits 1,433,852 1,392,117 1,295,520 1,413,100 1,278,027 Customer repurchase agreements 49,239 45,106 47,607 47,184 46,008 Other short- term borrowings - 11,833 - 5,884 - Long-term borrowings 37,748 37,717 37,624 37,733 37,609 Shareholders' equity 206,774 203,459 201,685 205,126 200,605 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 161,437 157,942 155,535 159,699 154,309 American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr YTD YTD 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- CAPITAL Average common shares outstanding - basic 8,640,648 8,633,219 8,610,156 8,636,954 8,610,998 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 8,659,165 8,651,139 8,619,833 8,655,173 8,616,873 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 13,108 $ 12,801 $ 12,675 $ 12,801 $ 12,601 Provision for loan losses 350 300 50 650 100 Charge-offs (85) (49) (119) (134) (158) Recoveries 259 56 68 315 131 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Ending balance $ 13,632 $ 13,108 $ 12,674 $ 13,632 $ 12,674 LOANS Construction and land development $ 132,322 $ 130,691 $ 89,451 $ 132,322 $ 89,451 Commercial real estate 590,093 538,069 438,164 590,093 438,164 Residential real estate 211,305 216,035 216,857 211,305 216,857 Home equity 113,580 110,844 107,007 113,580 107,007 Commercial and industrial 236,418 219,455 201,381 236,418 201,381 Consumer 4,975 4,864 5,099 4,975 5,099 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total $1,288,693 $1,219,958 $1,057,959 $1,288,693 $1,057,959 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 1,611 $ 1,061 $ 166 $ 1,611 $ 166 Nonaccrual 2,117 2,428 3,246 2,117 3,246 Other real estate owned 1,686 1,664 1,289 1,686 1,289 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Nonperforming assets $ 5,414 $ 5,153 $ 4,701 $ 5,414 $ 4,701 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.06% 1.07% 1.20% 1.06% 1.20% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 365.67 375.70 371.45 365.67 371.45 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 0.30 0.29 0.31 0.29 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29 0.29 0.32 0.29 0.32 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.06) 0.00 0.02 (0.03) 0.01 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (e) (f) $ 520,861 $ 519,901 $ 491,517 $ 520,861 $ 491,517 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (e) (f) $ 297,463 $ 292,505 $ 269,066 $ 297,463 $ 269,066 Number full- time equivalent employees (g) 328 326 302 328 302 Number of full service offices 27 27 25 27 25 Number of loan production offices 2 2 2 2 2 Number of ATM's 34 34 33 34 33

Notes: (a) - Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. (b) - Excludes amortization expense, net of tax, of intangible assets. (c) - The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense excluding gains or losses on the sale of OREO by net interest income including tax equivalent income on nontaxable loans and securities and noninterest income and excluding (i) gains or losses on securities and (ii) gains or losses on sale of premises and equipment. (d) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (e) - Market value. (f) - Assets are not owned by the Company and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (g) - Average for quarter.

Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate --------------------- --------------- -------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Loans: Commercial $ 229,690 $ 200,000 $ 2,241 $ 1,976 3.91% 3.97% Real estate 1,026,010 844,914 11,502 9,591 4.48 4.54 Consumer 5,072 5,166 89 140 7.04 10.90 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total loans 1,260,772 1,050,080 13,832 11,707 4.39 4.46 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 96,339 100,205 454 446 1.89 1.78 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 80,003 81,379 412 425 2.06 2.09 State and municipal 104,115 164,788 938 1,472 3.60 3.57 Other 15,406 14,692 179 130 4.65 3.54 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total securities 295,863 361,064 1,983 2,473 2.68 2.74 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Deposits in other banks 53,497 53,548 125 67 0.94 0.50 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total interest- earning assets 1,610,132 1,464,692 15,940 14,247 3.96 3.89 ------- ------- ------ ------ Non-earning assets 126,554 127,569 ---------- ---------- Total assets $1,736,686 $1,592,261 ========== ========== Deposits: Demand $ 219,743 $ 229,639 11 43 0.02 0.08 Money market 322,737 221,508 342 91 0.43 0.17 Savings 125,134 117,408 9 14 0.03 0.05 Time 380,214 403,830 990 1,166 1.04 1.16 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total deposits 1,047,828 972,385 1,352 1,314 0.52 0.54 Customer repurchase agreements 49,239 47,607 14 1 0.11 0.01 Long-term borrowings 37,748 37,624 325 294 3.44 3.13 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total interest- bearing liabilities 1,134,815 1,057,616 1,691 1,609 0.60 0.61 ------- ------- ------ ------ Noninterest bearing demand deposits 386,024 323,135 Other liabilities 9,073 9,825 Shareholders' equity 206,774 201,685 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,736,686 $1,592,261 ========== ========== Interest rate spread 3.36% 3.28% ====== ====== Net interest margin 3.54% 3.45% ====== ====== Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 14,249 12,638 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment 337 478 ------- ------- Net interest income $13,912 $12,160 ======= =======

Net Interest Income Analysis For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate --------------------- --------------- -------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Loans: Commercial $ 224,833 $ 194,137 $ 4,294 $ 3,830 3.85% 3.99% Real estate 999,484 834,943 22,126 19,681 4.43 4.71 Consumer 5,230 5,336 181 371 6.98 14.06 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total loans 1,229,547 1,034,416 26,601 23,882 4.33 4.63 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 96,651 94,244 896 824 1.85 1.75 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 79,033 78,635 825 825 2.09 2.10 State and municipal 117,681 165,349 2,090 2,964 3.55 3.59 Other 16,781 15,810 365 278 4.35 3.52 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total securities 310,146 354,038 4,176 4,891 2.69 2.76 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Deposits in other banks 52,702 56,157 234 125 0.90 0.45 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total interest- earning assets 1,592,395 1,444,611 31,011 28,898 3.90 4.01 ------- ------- ------ ------ Non-earning assets 125,915 127,081 ---------- ---------- Total assets $1,718,310 $1,571,692 ========== ========== Deposits: Demand $ 217,847 $ 230,504 21 80 0.02 0.07 Money market 314,235 213,391 583 166 0.37 0.16 Savings 124,694 117,529 19 28 0.03 0.05 Time 377,766 399,904 1,929 2,337 1.03 1.18 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total deposits 1,034,542 961,328 2,552 2,611 0.50 0.55 Customer repurchase agreements 47,184 46,008 15 2 0.06 0.01 Other short-term borrowings 5,884 - 27 - 0.92 - Long-term borrowings 37,733 37,609 644 583 3.41 3.10 ---------- ---------- ------- ------- ------ ------ Total interest- bearing liabilities 1,125,343 1,044,945 3,238 3,196 0.58 0.62 ------- ------- ------ ------ Noninterest bearing demand deposits 378,558 316,699 Other liabilities 9,283 9,443 Shareholders' equity 205,126 200,605 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,718,310 $1,571,692 ========== ========== Interest rate spread 3.32% 3.39% ====== ====== Net interest margin 3.49% 3.56% ====== ====== Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 27,773 25,702 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment 727 958 ------- ------- Net interest income $27,046 $24,744 ======= =======

