

People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) released a profit for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $65.8 million, or $0.19 per share. This was down from $68.5 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $65.8 Mln. vs. $68.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23



