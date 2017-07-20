Automobile manufacturing companies have benefited a great deal from the rising auto production in the world. According to recent figures obtained by BizVibe, global automotive production reached nearly 95 million units in 2016, of which 72.1 million units were passenger cars, and around 22.9 million units were commercial vehicles. The rankings breakdown for annual automotive production is also very descriptive of where the market is heading.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006271/en/

BizVibe Announces the Top 20 Automobile Manufacturing Countries (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe is home to more than 110,000 automobile companies around the world. In a recent article titled Top 20 Automobile Manufacturing Countries in 2016, BizVibe discusses the top 20 largest car producing countries in the world. Here are some of the top automotive manufacturing countries by total number of vehicles produced last year:

1. China, total auto production: 28,118,794

2. USA, total auto production: 12,198,137

3. Japan, total auto production: 9,204,590

4. Germany, total auto production: 6,062,562

5. India, total auto production: 4,488,965

6. South Korea, total auto production: 4,228,509

7. Mexico, total auto production: 3,597,462

8. Spain, total auto production: 2,885,922

9. Canada, total auto production: 2,370,271

10. Brazil, total auto production: 2,156,356

Read the entire list of Top 20 Automobile Manufacturing Countries in 2016 on BizVibe

In addition to automobile manufacturers, BizVibe is home to more than seven million companies across 700+ industries. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe Chatbot to create new business opportunities

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006271/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com