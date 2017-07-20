sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,571 Euro		+0,181
+0,64 %
WKN: A0RNKG ISIN: US25389M8771 Ticker-Symbol: P06 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITALGLOBE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGITALGLOBE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00
30,00
22:12
28,70
28,96
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGITALGLOBE INC
DIGITALGLOBE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITALGLOBE INC28,571+0,64 %