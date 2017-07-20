

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DigitalGlobe Inc. (DGI) revealed earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $10.7 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $225.7 million. This was up from $175.5 million last year.



DigitalGlobe Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.6 Mln. vs. $10.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -85.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.4% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $225.7 Mln vs. $175.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.6%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $850 - $875 Mln



