

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $7.67 billion, or $0.98 per share. This was higher than $5.48 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $24.7 billion. This was up from $22.64 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.67 Bln. vs. $5.48 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $24.7 Bln vs. $22.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.1%



