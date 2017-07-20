Global Quantum Cryptography Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - New Protocol to Bring Quantum Cryptography to Mobile Telecommunications

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Quantum Cryptography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Quantum Cryptography in US$ Million. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ID Quantique SA (Switzerland)
- MagiQ Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (Japan)
- Nucrypt LLC (USA)
- Oki Electric Industry Company Ltd (Japan)
- QuintessenceLabs, Inc. (Australia)
- Raytheon BBN Technologies (USA)
- SeQureNet SarL (Italy)
- SK Telecom (Korea)
- Toshiba Corp. (Japan)
- Universal Quantum Devices (Canada)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Secure Communications
Defining the Need for Cryptography
Quantum Cryptography Offers Highly Protected Communications
A Pictorial Illustration of Quantum Cryptography:
Will the future be Quantum-driven?
Quantum Networks Bypass Hacking and Become Secure
Adoption in End-use Sector
Adoption in Regional Markets
Regional Initiatives in Quantum Cryptography Field
Competitive Scenario
Key Players in the Quantum Cryptography Market
2. MAJOR GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Growing Popularity of Crypto Cloud Computing System
Quantum Cryptography Driven by BYOD Policy Implementation
Researchers Striving to Overcome Limitations in Terrestrial QKD networks
Satellite QKD Networks to Complement Terrestrial QKD Networks
China Launches the World's First Quantum Satellite
Moving Beyond Point-to-Point Communications
An Important Step to Improve Commercialization Prospects
Quantum Access Network with Improved APDs to Enable Quantum Cryptography for Multiple Users
Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography Solutions in Government Agencies
Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities
Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise
Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure Communication Systems
Financial Services
A Key End Use Market for Information Security Solutions
Factors Affecting Implementation of Cyber Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide
Ranked in Order of Influence
Securing Internet Transaction: An Opportune Application Area for Quantum Cryptography
Quantum Cryptography to Secure Mobile Transactions
Strong Need for QKD Systems Compatibility with Existing Telecom Networks
New Protocol to Bring Quantum Cryptography to Mobile Telecommunications
Quantum Cryptography Finds Application in Securing Data for Electric Grids
Relativistic Quantum Cryptography to Ensure Secure Bit Commitment
Refinement of Photon Detectors Essential for Widespread Adoption
Researchers Identify Alternative Method to Sidestep Technical Flaw in Photon Detectors
Advanced Secure Communications through Improved Single- Photon Emitter
High Cost of Infrastructure and Hardware: A Cause of Concern
Dire Need for Established Standards
3. QUANTUM COMPUTERS - A MAJOR THREAT
Advent of Quantum Computers and Ensuing Security Breaches
Involvement of Governments and Technology Companies
Skepticism Persists .
Software Development Efforts Gear Up
Corporate and Regional Initiatives towards Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Poses Serious Threat to Encryption
Extent of Threat
Quantum Computing Driving Conventional Cryptography to Obsolescence
Time Frame for Quantum Computers to Become a Reality
Urgent Need for Post-Quantum Cryptography
Opportunities Abound Despite Risks
Increasing Interest among Cryptographers towards Post Quantum Cryptography
Google Initializes Post Quantum Cryptography Experiment
4. CRYPTOGRAPHY - A PRELUDE
Cryptosystems
A Symmetric Cryptosystem
Unconditionally Secure or Perfect Cryptosystem
How Does One-Time Pad Works?
One-Time Pad Cryptosystem: The Hurdles
Classical Cryptography
Private Key Cryptography System
Public Key Cryptography System
How Does Public-Key Cryptography Works?
Public-key Cryptosystems in Common Use
RSA Cryptosystem
ElGamal Cryptosystem
Elliptic Curve Cryptosystems
McEliece Cryptosystem
Limitations in Public-key Cryptosystems Led to the Emergence of Quantum Cryptography
5. QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Quantum Theory
Quantum Mechanics in Cryptography
Quantum Cryptography and the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)
Classical Cryptography Vs. Quantum Cryptography
Quantum Cryptography: An Evolution Scan
Global Premiere for Quantum Cryptography in 2004
Uncertainty
Entanglement
Quantum Cryptographic Procedure
A Pictorial Representation of Polarization Readings
Quantum Key Distribution: A Primer
Key QKD Protocols
Data Transmitting Process
Data Receiving/Recovering Process
Quantum Key Distribution with "BB84" Protocol
Pictorial Representation of Quantum Bit (or Qubit) Polarization Matching for "BB84" Protocol for Transmitting and Receiving Process
Ekert 91 Protocol for QKD
Quantum Key Distribution with "B92" Protocol
Pictorial Representation of Quantum Bit-Polarization Matching for "B92" Scheme's Transmitting Side
Pictorial Representation of Quantum Bit-Polarization Matching for "B92" Scheme's Receiving Side
SARG04 Protocol for QKD
Continuum Based
Coherent One Way Protocol
Major Steps Involved in QKD Process
Raw Key Extraction
Error Estimation
Key Reconciliation
Privacy Amplification
Position-based Quantum Cryptography: A Review
What is the Bounded- and noisy-quantum-storage model?
Applications
QC for Secure Financial Transactions
Secure Voting
Smart Power Grid
6. RESEARCH/INNOVATIONS IN QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY
Research of Satellite-based Quantum Encryption for Longer Distances
Waterloo Quantum Space Project Receives Canadian Government Support
Newer Innovations Enable Fast and Secure Quantum Cryptography
One-way Quantum Steering to Drive Quantum Cryptography
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
SK Telecom Enters Agreement with Nokia for Quantum Cryptography
Quintessence Labs Receives Additional Capital Investment from Westpac Group
ID Quantique SA announces partnership with China Quantum Technologies
SK Telecom Invests in ID Quantique
Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent
KPN Implements End-to-end Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)
Acronis Partners with ID Quantique
8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
SK Telecom Announces Successful Testing of Advanced Quantum Repeater
BT and Toshiba Launches UK's First Quantum Security Showcase
ZTE Launches the World's First OTN-based Quantum Encryption Transport Solution
KEYMILE Launches the New Encryption Card
Alibaba releases Quantum Cryptography Communication product
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL MARKET PARTICIPANTS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tw7l29/quantum
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716