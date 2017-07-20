Global Quantum Cryptography Strategic Business Report 2017-2024 - New Protocol to Bring Quantum Cryptography to Mobile Telecommunications

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Quantum Cryptography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Quantum Cryptography in US$ Million. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ID Quantique SA ( Switzerland )

) MagiQ Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. ( Japan )

) Nucrypt LLC ( USA )

) Oki Electric Industry Company Ltd ( Japan )

) QuintessenceLabs, Inc. ( Australia )

) Raytheon BBN Technologies ( USA )

) SeQureNet SarL ( Italy )

) SK Telecom (Korea)

Toshiba Corp. ( Japan )

) Universal Quantum Devices ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Secure Communications

Defining the Need for Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography Offers Highly Protected Communications

A Pictorial Illustration of Quantum Cryptography:

Will the future be Quantum-driven?

Quantum Networks Bypass Hacking and Become Secure

Adoption in End-use Sector

Adoption in Regional Markets

Regional Initiatives in Quantum Cryptography Field

Competitive Scenario

Key Players in the Quantum Cryptography Market



2. MAJOR GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Popularity of Crypto Cloud Computing System

Quantum Cryptography Driven by BYOD Policy Implementation

Researchers Striving to Overcome Limitations in Terrestrial QKD networks

Satellite QKD Networks to Complement Terrestrial QKD Networks

China Launches the World's First Quantum Satellite

Moving Beyond Point-to-Point Communications

An Important Step to Improve Commercialization Prospects

Quantum Access Network with Improved APDs to Enable Quantum Cryptography for Multiple Users

Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography Solutions in Government Agencies

Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities

Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise

Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure Communication Systems

Financial Services

A Key End Use Market for Information Security Solutions

Factors Affecting Implementation of Cyber Security Solutions by Enterprises Worldwide

Ranked in Order of Influence

Securing Internet Transaction: An Opportune Application Area for Quantum Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography to Secure Mobile Transactions

Strong Need for QKD Systems Compatibility with Existing Telecom Networks

New Protocol to Bring Quantum Cryptography to Mobile Telecommunications

Quantum Cryptography Finds Application in Securing Data for Electric Grids

Relativistic Quantum Cryptography to Ensure Secure Bit Commitment

Refinement of Photon Detectors Essential for Widespread Adoption

Researchers Identify Alternative Method to Sidestep Technical Flaw in Photon Detectors

Advanced Secure Communications through Improved Single- Photon Emitter

High Cost of Infrastructure and Hardware: A Cause of Concern

Dire Need for Established Standards



3. QUANTUM COMPUTERS - A MAJOR THREAT

Advent of Quantum Computers and Ensuing Security Breaches

Involvement of Governments and Technology Companies

Skepticism Persists .

Software Development Efforts Gear Up

Corporate and Regional Initiatives towards Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Poses Serious Threat to Encryption

Extent of Threat

Quantum Computing Driving Conventional Cryptography to Obsolescence

Time Frame for Quantum Computers to Become a Reality

Urgent Need for Post-Quantum Cryptography

Opportunities Abound Despite Risks

Increasing Interest among Cryptographers towards Post Quantum Cryptography

Google Initializes Post Quantum Cryptography Experiment



4. CRYPTOGRAPHY - A PRELUDE

Cryptosystems

A Symmetric Cryptosystem

Unconditionally Secure or Perfect Cryptosystem

How Does One-Time Pad Works?

One-Time Pad Cryptosystem: The Hurdles

Classical Cryptography

Private Key Cryptography System

Public Key Cryptography System

How Does Public-Key Cryptography Works?

Public-key Cryptosystems in Common Use

RSA Cryptosystem

ElGamal Cryptosystem

Elliptic Curve Cryptosystems

McEliece Cryptosystem

Limitations in Public-key Cryptosystems Led to the Emergence of Quantum Cryptography



5. QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY - AN OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Quantum Theory

Quantum Mechanics in Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography and the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

Classical Cryptography Vs. Quantum Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography: An Evolution Scan

Global Premiere for Quantum Cryptography in 2004

Uncertainty

Entanglement

Quantum Cryptographic Procedure

A Pictorial Representation of Polarization Readings

Quantum Key Distribution: A Primer

Key QKD Protocols

Data Transmitting Process

Data Receiving/Recovering Process

Quantum Key Distribution with "BB84" Protocol

Pictorial Representation of Quantum Bit (or Qubit) Polarization Matching for "BB84" Protocol for Transmitting and Receiving Process

Ekert 91 Protocol for QKD

Quantum Key Distribution with "B92" Protocol

Pictorial Representation of Quantum Bit-Polarization Matching for "B92" Scheme's Transmitting Side

Pictorial Representation of Quantum Bit-Polarization Matching for "B92" Scheme's Receiving Side

SARG04 Protocol for QKD

Continuum Based

Coherent One Way Protocol

Major Steps Involved in QKD Process

Raw Key Extraction

Error Estimation

Key Reconciliation

Privacy Amplification

Position-based Quantum Cryptography: A Review

What is the Bounded- and noisy-quantum-storage model?

Applications

QC for Secure Financial Transactions

Secure Voting

Smart Power Grid



6. RESEARCH/INNOVATIONS IN QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY

Research of Satellite-based Quantum Encryption for Longer Distances

Waterloo Quantum Space Project Receives Canadian Government Support

Newer Innovations Enable Fast and Secure Quantum Cryptography

One-way Quantum Steering to Drive Quantum Cryptography



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

SK Telecom Enters Agreement with Nokia for Quantum Cryptography

Quintessence Labs Receives Additional Capital Investment from Westpac Group

ID Quantique SA announces partnership with China Quantum Technologies

SK Telecom Invests in ID Quantique

Nokia Acquires Alcatel-Lucent

KPN Implements End-to-end Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

Acronis Partners with ID Quantique



8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

SK Telecom Announces Successful Testing of Advanced Quantum Repeater

BT and Toshiba Launches UK's First Quantum Security Showcase

ZTE Launches the World's First OTN-based Quantum Encryption Transport Solution

KEYMILE Launches the New Encryption Card

Alibaba releases Quantum Cryptography Communication product



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL MARKET PARTICIPANTS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tw7l29/quantum

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716