Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. ("Orion" or the "Company") (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2017 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 03, 2017, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, August 04, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 U.K. Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429 Germany Toll Free: 0 800 182 0040 Luxembourg Toll Free: 800 28 522 Luxembourg Local: 352 2786 0689

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through August 11, 2017:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 U.S. Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13662993

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.orioncarbons.com.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce high-performance as well as standard Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Specialty Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,466 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

