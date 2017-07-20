Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Adam May as Senior Vice President, Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) ("Insignia") today announced that Adam May will be joining Insignia as Senior Vice President, Sales, effective July 26, 2017. Mr. May brings with him 10 years of CPG sales and business development experience at Mars, Incorporated and Kraft Heinz Company. Prior to joining Insignia, Mr. May served as Customer Business Lead at KraftHeinz, overseeing the company's sales efforts at SuperValu, Inc. In his role at Insignia, Adam will be responsible for accelerating Insignia's performance by continuing to build a high performance sales team, driving overall sales strategy, and deepening our relationships within the industry.

Kristine Glancy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Adam brings a significant amount of sales, strategy and leadership expertise. With his experience Adam will be a critical leader in driving our overall sales performance and industry relations. We are very eager for Adam to join our team."

"Sitting at the intersection of brand and shopper, Insignia is well positioned to bring clarity to an ever changing retail environment. No matter the retail landscape, shoppers will always want to connect with brands and products. I look forward to continuing the establishment of Insignia as the partner of choice in this space, driving clarity of message and conversion at shelf for our partners," said Adam May. "I'm excited to join this extremely talented team."

Mr. May holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. markets in-store advertising products, programs and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers. Insignia provides at-shelf media solutions in approximately 13,000 retail supermarkets, 1,000 mass merchants and 8,000 dollar stores. With a client list of over 200 major consumer goods manufacturers, including General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé and P&G, Insignia helps major brands deliver on their key engagement, promotion, and advertising objectives right at the point-of-purchase. For additional information, contact (888) 474-7677, or visit the Insignia website at www.insigniasystems.com. Investor inquiries can be submitted to investorrelations@insigniasystems.com.

