TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Tangelo Games Corp. ("Tangelo") (TSX VENTURE: GEL) announces a change of venue for its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held in Toronto, Ontario on July 26, 2017 at 10am EST. The location of the meeting has been changed from Suite 800 at 65 Queen Street West and will now be held at the Norfolk Conference Room at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2M9. To ensure no adverse impact to Tangelo shareholders, the anticipated start time for the meeting has been delayed to 10:15am EST.

