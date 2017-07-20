

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.61 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $9.40 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $104.18 million. This was up from $103.82 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $10.61 Mln. vs. $9.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $104.18 Mln vs. $103.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%



