

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $122 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $111 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.59 billion. This was down from $1.62 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $122 Mln. vs. $111 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 - $0.93 Full year EPS guidance: $3.32 - $3.42



