Global HVAC Safety Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2021 - Analysis By Application & End User

The "Global HVAC Safety Devices Market 2017 - 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global HVAC safety devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global HVAC Safety Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of VRF Systems. Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) is a system of air-conditioning, where there is one outdoor condensing unit and multiple indoor units. The term refers to the ability of the unit to control the amount of refrigerant flowing through the multiple indoor units.

According to the report, one driver in the market is retrofitting and renovation of old buildings. Rising awareness about global warming and climate change has pushed governments worldwide to implement stringent regulations for cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient workplaces. This has compelled building owners to renovate their old buildings and replace the existing older HVAC units with newer ones. Retrofitting also includes the use of equipment incorporated with the latest technology in the existing HVAC unit to make it more energy efficient and comply with government standards, therefore boosting the market for HVAC safety devices.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital and installation costs for HVAC safety devices. The global HVAC protection device market is capital-intensive. With the decline in the global economy, HVAC market vendors face difficulty in investing heavily in R&D activities and marketing campaigns. Also, many end-users struggle to purchase HVAC equipment as it requires a high initial investment coupled with high cost of maintenance. Many residential users in developing countries face a challenge in adopting domestic HVAC equipment such as household furnaces, ACs, and others.

