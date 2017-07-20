

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $228.4 million, or $5.95 per share. This was higher than $220.4 million, or $5.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $756.2 million. This was up from $670.1 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $228.4 Mln. vs. $220.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q2): $5.95 vs. $5.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -Analysts Estimate: $5.79 -Revenue (Q2): $756.2 Mln vs. $670.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX