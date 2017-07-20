Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is pleased to announce the intent to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of approximately 1,000,000 units ("Units") for total proceeds of $500,000. The units consist of one share at a purchase price of $0.50 and one warrant to purchase an additional share at a price of $1.00 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. If, at any time, the Common Shares close at a price of $1.40 or greater, for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the warrant holders and the Warrants would expire on the 30th day after the date on which notice is given by the Company. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from closing. The proceeds will be used for general working capital. No finder's fee or commission will be payable for this private placement. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

