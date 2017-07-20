Global Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Markets 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines in US$ Million by the following Therapeutic Class:
- Pediatric Vaccines
- Pediatric Hormones
- Allergy & Respiratory Drugs
- Anti-infective Drugs
- CNS Drugs
- Other Pediatric Drugs
The Pediatric Vaccines market is also analyzed by the following Types:
- Combinations
- Hepatitis
- MMR
- Varicella
- Poliovirus
- Pneumococcal
- Others
The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Allergan, Inc. (USA)
- Amgen, Inc. (USA)
- AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
- Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
- Genentech, Inc. (USA)
- GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)
- Janssen Biologics B.V. (USA)
- Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Switzerland) (A Janssen Pharmaceutical Company)
- Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Sanofi S.A (France)
- Shionogi Inc. (USA)
- Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pediatrics: A Highly Underserved and Undervalued Group
Pediatric Drugs Market
An Abode of Opportunities
The United States: Largest Market for Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines
Developing Markets to Witness Faster Growth
Antibiotics: Largest Selling Drug Classes
Pediatric Vaccines Market
On High Growth Trajectory
Supply and Demand Dynamics of the Global Vaccine Market
UNICEF Addresses BCG Vaccine Supply Shortage
Access to Vaccines Index: Aiding Increased Access to Vaccines
Recent Advancements/Achievements in the Pediatric Vaccines Space
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Pediatric Exclusivity Drives Manufacturers' Interest
Pediatric Exclusitivity Granted to Branded Drugs
New Product Approvals and Pipeline
A Key Growth Propeller
Recent Pediatric Drug Approvals: 2015-2017
Pediatric Drug Approvals: 2011-2014
Phase III Completed Pediatric Drugs: 2015-2017 (As of July 2017)
Ongoing Phase III Pediatric Drugs Clinical Trials: 2015-2017 (As of July 2017)
Potential for Pediatric Drugs Against Obesity-related Conditions
List of Pediatric Drugs for Congestive Heart Failure Treatment
Recent Findings to Help Save Children's Lives
Challenges of Pediatric Drug Development: Formulation Problems and Ethical Constraints of Clinical Trials
Financial Enticement for Drug Makers to Conduct Dedicated Pediatric Trials
Modeling & Simulation
A Powerful Tool for Pediatric Clinical Study Sponsors
Pharmacometrics Approaches Gain Traction Among US and EU Researchers
Challenges Associated with Adoption of Pharmacometric Approach
Guidelines for Conducting Ethically Correct Clinical Trials
Pediatric Drug Market
Is Off-label Prescription Justified?
Indian Drug Manufacturers Develop Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine
High Vaccination Costs: A Major Hindrance for Pneumonia Vaccination
Vaccine Refusal by Parents
A Growing Trend in the US Market
Orphan Drugs for Pediatric Use Gain Popularity
List of FDA Approved Orphan Drugs: 2015-2016
List of FDA Designated Orphan Drugs: 2015-2017
Pediatric Review Vouchers Foster Innovation in Rare Pediatric Drugs
Need for Higher Focus on Fixed-Dose Combination for Pediatric HIV Infections
Approved Pediatric Antiretroviral Drugs for HIV Treatment
Highly Fragmented Growth Hormone Market
3. PEDIATRIC VACCINES MARKET
Immunization Coverage
Market Share of Leading Pediatric Vaccine Manufacturers
Phase III Completed Pediatric Vaccines: 2015-2017 (As of July 2017)
Ongoing Phase III Pediatric Vaccines Clinical Trials: 2015- 2017 (As of July 2017)
Pediatric Vaccine Types
Hemophilus Influenza Type B Vaccine
Available Hib and Combination Vaccines
Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis Vaccines (DTaP Vaccines)
Available DTaP and Combination Vaccines
Hepatitis A Vaccine
Hepatitis B Vaccine
Hepatitis B Epidemiology
Available Hepatitis A and B & Combination Vaccines
Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) Vaccines
Available MMR and Combination Vaccines
Rotavirus Vaccines
Available Rotavirus Vaccine
Polio Vaccines
Available Polio and Combination Vaccines
Varicella Virus Vaccine (VAR)
Available Varicella Vaccines
Pneumococcal Disease Vaccines
PCV 13 Replaces PCV 7
Available Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine
Meningococcal Vaccines
Available Meningococcal Polysaccharide and Combination vaccine
Combination Vaccines
Hepatitis B Combination Vaccines to Propel Market Growth
Rising Women Workforce Propels Pediatric Vaccines Growth
4. PEDIATRIC DISEASES OVERVIEW, STATISTICS & TREATMENT
Influenza
Treatment
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Prevalence
Treatment
Mumps
Complications Related to Mumps
Prevention of Mumps in children
Incidence
Candidiasis
Fifth Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum
Roseola
Tetanus
Whooping Cough
Allergy and Respiratory Diseases
Prevalence Statistics
The US
Other Countries
Diphtheria
Incidence and Mortality Statistics
Upper Respiratory Infection (Common Cold)
Diagnosis & Treatment
Measles
Statistics
Asthma
Prevalence
Central Nervous System Disorders
Mental Disorders
Prevalence
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Prevalence
Depression
Prevalence
Epilepsy
Epilepsy Treatment
Incidence and Prevalence of Epilepsy in the US
Hormonal Disorders
Diabetes Mellitus
Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism in Infants and Children
Symptoms and Diagnosis
Treatment of Hypothyroidism in Children
Precocious Puberty
Symptoms and Signs
Signs of Early Puberty in Girls and Boys
Treatment
Hypopituitarism
Treatment
Lymphocytic Thyroiditis
Symptoms
Treatment
Other Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Hypertension
Causes of Hypertension in Children
Symptoms of High Blood Pressure
Treatment
Cancers
Brain Tumors
Prevalence
Leukemia
Prevalence
Lymphomas
Prevalence
Retinoblastoma
Prevalence
Ewing's Sarcoma
Symptoms and Treatment
Prevalence
Wilms' Tumor
Stages and Treatment
Prevalence & Incidence
Children's Rhabdomyosarcoma
Symptoms and Signs
Treatment
Statistics
Neuroblastoma
Symptoms
Treatment
Osteogenic Sarcoma
Prevalence
Symptoms and Treatment
Diarrhea
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
Symptoms
Treatment
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
Causes & Symptoms
Treatment
Pain
Pain Control Medicines for Children
Statistics
Pain Statistics Among the American Children, General Population, and Other Adults
Malaria
Anemia
Treatment for Anemia in Children
5. LIST OF SELECT FDA APPROVED PEDIATRIC DRUGS
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Actelion Obtains "Epoprostenol Act" Label Extension for Pediatric PAH Patients in Japan
FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
Novartis Announces FDAs Acceptance of Company's CAR-T Cell Therapy BLA for Pediatric and Young Adult Patients with r/r B-cell ALL
Boehringer Ingelheim's Tiotropium Respimat® Receives FDA Approval Expansion for Maintenance Treatment of Asthma in Children
Sanofi Pasteur terminates a Vaccine Joint-venture with MSD
ViiV Healthcare Announces the Changed Opinion of CHMP to Lower the Age and Weight Limit for Tivicay® (dolutegravir) in Children and Adolescents Living with HIV in Europe
Shire Announces FDA Approval of ADYNOVATE® [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated] for Use in Children and Surgical settings
Pfizer Inc. Announces PHASE 3 TRIALs Positive Results of LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) Capsules CV and Oral Solution CV for Treating Pediatric Epilepsy Patients
Pfizer's Prevenar 13® Receives Approval for Use in Infants and Children in China
Simponi® Receives European Commission Approval for Treatment of Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Sanofi Pasteur Launches India's first innovative 6-in-1 vaccine
Shire launches pediatric indication for immunodeficiency treatment HyQvia in Europe
Novo Nordisk's NovoRapid® receives positive opinion from CHMP for extended use in European Union for children as young as one year old
Boehringer Ingelheim Announces the Ability of Tiotropium Respimat® for improving lung function in children aged 6-11
FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) for Use in Pediatric Patients with Philadelphia Chromosome-Negative Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
FDA Approves Genentech's Xolair® (omalizumab) for Allergic Asthma in Children
Novartis Receives EU Approval for Revolade® as First-in-class Therapy for Children Aged 1 year and above with Chronic ITP
Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Receives Positive Opinion from CHMP
GSK's Advair® Diskus® Exhibits Primary Endpoint in paediatric LABA' Safety Study
FDA Accepts Amgen's Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for The Expanded Use Of Enbrel® (Etanercept) To Treat Pediatric Patients with Chronic Severe Plaque Psoriasis
Genentech's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) Receives Acceptance from FDA for reviewing Xolair® (omalizumab)
Shire Partner, Shionogi, Submits New Drug Application in Japan for ADHD treatment for children
Shire Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 Studies in Children with Alagille Syndrome
FDA approves first drug to treat a rare enzyme disorder in pediatric and adult patients for Immediate Release
Sanofi K.K. and Aptalis Pharmaceutical Technologies Launches Allegra Dry Syrup 5% in Japan
Sanofi Pasteur Announces Availability of First Doses of Injectable Polio Vaccine ShanIPV in Near Future for Indian Infants
Shire receives CHMP's Positive Opinion in Europe for INTUNIV®
Novo Nordisk's Levemir® Receives Positive Opinion from CHMP for Extended use in Children as Young as one Year Old
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Actelion
Sanofi Collaborates with MedImmune for development and Commercialization of Monoclonal Antibody for Preventing RSV
GSK Intends to Opens a New Global Vaccines R&D Center in Rockville, MD, USA
Lupin and Monosol Rx Enters into Licensing Agreement for Developing Multiple Pediatric-Focused Products
ICGEB & Sun Pharma Enters into New Exclusive Collaboration to Develop Novel Dengue Vaccine for India & Global Markets
Actelion Initiates Phase III Study of Macitentan (Opsumit) for treating Children with PAH
Shire and Cincinnati Children's Establishes Rare Disease Research Collaboration
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
