

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) announced the company's Board has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share of the common stock, representing a 14 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on August 29, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2017.



'Skyworks exceeded top and bottom line expectations in the third fiscal quarter of 2017. Our outperformance is being driven by global demand for Skyworks' highly integrated and ultra-efficient connectivity engines,' said Liam Griffin, president and CEO.



