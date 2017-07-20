Global Digital Signage Systems Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - 4K Displays To Illuminate Digital Signage Market

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Digital Signage Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Digital Signage Displays
- Digital Signage Set Top Boxes
- Computers & Media Players
- Digital Signage Software
The report profiles 141 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Barco N.V. (Belgium)
- BrightSign, LLC (USA)
- Daktronics Inc. (USA)
- Dynasign Corporation (USA)
- Extron Electronics (USA)
- Four Winds Interactive LLC (USA)
- LG Corporation (South Korea)
- Nanonation, Inc. (USA)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Scala, Inc. (USA)
- Sharp Corporation (Japan)
- SIIG, Inc. (USA)
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Digital Signage Systems
A Prelude
Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive Client Experience Solution
Digital Signage
Relevant for a Horde of Industries
Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications
Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics
An Enticing Prospect
Marketing & Advertising
Major Revenue Source for Digital Signage Systems
Evolution of Digital Signage Market
Disparate Requirements
Enhanced Interactivity
Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software
Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance
Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage
Smartphone Penetration
Omni-channel Retail
Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects
Outlook
Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth
Competitive Landscape
Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity
Key Statistical Findings
A Peek into the Recent Past
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage
Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage Industry
4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market
Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication
Shift in Digital Signage Market
Software Versus Hardware
Flexibility
Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience
Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers
Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons
Beacon Monitoring
Digital Signage with Multi Screens
Mobile Cloud Control
Dynamic Digital Experience
Customizable Digital Signage
Sophisticated Deployment Processes
Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions
Open Pluggable Solution (OPS)
Public Information Display Market
An Overview
Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls
Indoor Displays
Wider Color Gamut
Outdoor Signage
Strong Focus on Reflective Displays
Interactive Whiteboards
Finding New Applications
Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer Experience
Real-Time Media Streaming
Compatibility with Mobile Devices
Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security
Delivering Relevant Information
Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising
Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future
POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping Experience
Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems
Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry
Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in Restaurants
Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications
Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality Service Providers
Government Investments Adds to Market Growth
Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector
Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to Digital Signage Systems
Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor Environments
Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam
Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry
Bodes Well for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market
Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/ Street & Roadside Digital Signage
Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital Signage
Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen Displays Record Sturdy Growth
UHD Panels Gaining Popularity
Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital Signage Campaign
Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions
Technology Developments
Driving Steady Increase in New Orders
The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays
Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise
Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in Enterprise Sector
Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage
Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up Momentum
Smartphone Based Video Activation
NFC Enabled Digital Signage Systems
A Revolution in the Marketplace
Digital Jukebox Gaining Prominence
Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for IT Companies
Popularity of SaaS-Based Digital Signage Solutions Surge in the SMB Market
Real-Time Outdoor Advertising: The New Fad
3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising
Glasses-Free 3D Digital Signage: The Newest Innovation
AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad Campaigns
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising
Innovations Drive the Industry Forward
BrightSign BrightBeacon
Samsung Mirror Display
Barco R10 LED
PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display
Christie Mystique
DVIGear DN-100 Series
SiliconCore LED Displays
Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater
Delta Displays' 8K Video Wall
SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display
Exterity's ArtioSign
Absen N Series Indoor Display
Aeson's Rhodium
Video Wall Controllers
CMND's Display Management Platform
Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage
Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage
Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence
Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content
Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content
Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest
Key Challenges for Digital Signage
High Cost & Uncertain ROI
Interoperability Issues
Value Chain Complications
Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With
Online Advertising
A Major Threat
Threat Alert
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Digital LCD Displays vs. Static Displays
Components of Digital Signage System
Displays
Signage Set Top Boxes, Computers, & Media Players
Software
Enterprise/Licensed Software
SaaS
Others
Vendor Categories
Digital Signage Networks Based on Type of Funding
Networks Funded by the Network Operator
Network Funded by the Client
Planning and Implementation of Digital Signage
Operating Models
Applications of Digital Signage
Uses of Digital Signage System
Benefits of Digital Signage
Signage 101
Display Construction
Warranties
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
MediaSignage Introduces mediaTouch Solution for Interactive Digital Signage
LG USA Expands Digital Signage Portfolio
Signagelive Unveils Support for BrightSign Series 3 Players
Allin Interactive Introduces DigiPublic Digital Signage Platform for Hospitality Industry
Navori Labs Unveils QL 2.0 Digital Signage Engine
Asus Unveils New Range of Digital Signage Solutions
Sharp Introduces New Sharp Open Architecture Platform for Digital Signage
LG Launches New Business-to-Business Signage Solutions
Dentsu Introduces New Content Delivery Service based on Real Time Data Triggers
Scala Expands Digital Signage Solutions with Own Brand Hardware
BrightSign Launches New Integrated Digital Signage Hardware, BrightSign Built-In
VITEC Introduces Integrated IPTV and Digital Signage Platform
BrightSign Refreshes Product Lineup with New Solutions
Labyrinth Solutions Unveils First SoC Digital Signage Player in Partnership with LG
Dai Nippon Printing Introduces Organic EL Display for Digital Signage
VXL Introduces Digital Signage Solution, Illumineye DS Suite
ONELAN Launches SoC Software Solution for Digital Signage
Daktronics Expands Video Product Line with New Gold Series Product Line
NEXCOM Releases Free Edition of PowerDigiS for SMBs
Barco Unveils New Digital Signage Solutions for Cinema Lobby and Retail Locations
Mvix Launches Xhibit Mykro
Google Introduces B2B Digital Signage Solution
Grassfish MarketingTechnologies Releases Grassfish Digital Signage Manager Pro Version 8
Elo Touch Solutions Launches 7001LT 70-inch Interactive Digital Signage Platform
LG Introduces New Commercial Digital Siganage Solutions
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Samsung SDS and e-Spirit Enter into Strategic Partnership for Digital Signage
Pronto TV Signs Digital Signage Contract with Norwegian Retail Chain
ViewSonic Enters into Partnership with Enplug
Barco and Vision media Management Enter into Partnership for Digital Lobby Experiences
IAdea and Quantum Sphere Sign Distribution Agreement
Media-Go Engineering Signs Master Reseller Agreement with Cenique Infotainment
Zone Systems Acquires Controlling Stake in Digital Signage Solutions Sweden AB
ZetaDisplay Acquires ProntoTV
Canonical and Cenique Enter into Partnership for Digital Signage Players
STRATACACHE Acquires Controlling Stake in Scala
Hon Hai Acquires Sharp
BrightSign Rolls Out Mass Digital Signage Campaigns for Two Clients
BrandMaster Enters into Partnership with ProntoTV
Sprite Media and AC Video Solutions Sign Agreement for Digital Signage
Daktronics Acquires ADFLOW Networks
Toshiba and Almo Professional A/V Sign Distribution Agreement for Digital Displays
Userful Corporation and Net Display Integrate Solutions for New Digital Signage Solution
Elo Touch Solutions and Grassfish Enter into Partnership
Panasonic Takes Over MagicInk Interactive
Stingray Takes Over Groupe Viva
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
