Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - Caza Gold Corp. (TSXV: CZY) (FSE: CZ61) (the "Company") announces that it has transferred all of its assets in Nicaragua to Royal Road Minerals Limited ("Royal Road") as part of an internal reorganization by Royal Road of its corporate structure. Following this transfer, Royal Road announced that it sold an aggregate of 134,886,372 common shares in the capital of Company to an arm's length purchaser, Generic Capital Corporation, in exchange for a small cash payment (the "Share Sale"). Royal Road also announced that it plans to dispose of the remaining common shares of the Company held by it under the terms of the Share Sale.

As a result of the reorganization and Share Sale, the Company's business is now focused on analysing the possibility of resuming the Company's exploration of one of its Mexican projects.

The Company also announces the directors and officers of the Company previously in office resigned upon the closing of the Share Sale. The Company would like to thank them for their contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavors. The following individuals have been appointed to fill the vacancies created by these resignations:

Lisa McCormack, Chief Executive Officer and Director: Ms. McCormack is currently Corporate Secretary of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. Prior thereto, Ms. McCormack served as Corporate Secretary of Kerr Mines Inc. from December 2013 to July 2016, Vice-President, Legal of Northern Gold Mining Inc. from October 2012 to June 2013, Corporate Secretary of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. from January 2011 to June 2012 and Corporate Securities Law Clerk with Irwin Lowy LLP from August 2006 to December 2010 and from September 20, 2013 to present.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer:Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. During the same period, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior mining companies.

Riccardo Forno, Director: Mr. Forno is an associate at Irwin Lowy LLP since 2011, a corporate securities firm that represents several junior private and public issuers. Mr. Forno has been practicing as a lawyer since 2009 and has provided guidance on corporate finance, securities and corporate governance matters for several clients which are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Forno has assisted several private junior companies with respect to their corporate finance and listing requirements on Canadian public stock exchanges.

Jennifer Thor, Director: Ms. Thor has been a Corporate/Securities Law Clerk with Irwin Lowy LLP since August 2011. Prior thereto, Ms. Thor was a Legal Assistant at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP from November 2008 to August 2011, Legal Assistant at Wildeboer Dellelce LLP from May 2004 to September 2007, Legal Assistant at Royal Bank of Canada from September 2001 to May 2004 and Legal Assistant at BHP Billiton (formerly Rio Algom Limited) from June 2000 to September 2001. In addition, Ms. Thor has served as a director of various junior mining companies.

Lisa McCormack, Riccardo Forno and Jennifer Thor will act as members of the audit committee of the Company.

