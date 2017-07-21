Two Day Internal Audit, Fraud Risk Assessment and Risk Management Annual Plan Seminar (California, United States - August 17-18, 2017)

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Internal Audit, Fraud Risk Assessment and Risk Management Annual Plan" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Performing a corporate wide Risk Assessment can seem like a daunting task for an organization. In reality, it can be done using a template and brainstorming with internal auditors, certified fraud examiners and business unit leaders throughout your organization.

Understanding your Company's Risk Environment is key to having an effective Internal Audit organization, it helps to have significant experience in internal auditing and a mind for coming up with "what could go wrong" in any control environment.

The corporate wide risk assessment can be performed to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of any organization with a diligent template and process for performing the assessment.

This seminar will equip you with a methodology that has been utilized in a robust internal audit department for a Billion dollar revenue Corporation.



Learning Objectives:



- The methodology for a successful Corporate Wide Risk Assessment Process from the perspective of an Internal Audit Department

- Different types of Risk Assessment and processes and procedures to performing it effectively - For example a Fraud Risk Assessment, an Operational Risk Assessment and a Sarbanes Oxley Risk and Control Matrix.

- Examples of different templates.

- Who the key players are in these processes.

- How to brainstorm different Audit topics within your department and company.

- Real live experiential examples and a group Case Study that we'll perform in groups in class.



Areas Covered:



- The key components of a Risk Assessment and Management Program.

- The template for a risk assessment and examples of typical projects that may come up in various departments. We will spend a significant amount of time going through examples in different areas of how the template works.

- Brainstorming your industry and the unique types of projects that can be worthwhile projects.

- The methodology for successful Risk Assessment process.

- The steps involved in the Risk Assessment process, including an extensive explanation of different templates to be utilized.

- Perform a mock Risk Assessment in a team environment.

- How to perform a fraud risk assessment.

- Perform a mock fraud risk assessment in a team environment.

- Continual refinement of audit projects throughout the Audit Year.



Field of Study:



Auditing: 16.5 CPE Credits

Total CPE credits earned in this workshop: 16.5 CPE Credits



Program Delivery Method: Group-Live

Program Level: Intermediate

Advance Preparation/Program Prerequisites: None



Who Should Attend:



Who will Benefit:



All professionals who want to expand their knowledge in the Risk Assessment Process for Internal Audit Groups, Operational Processes and Sarbanes Oxley Risk Matrices, including CPAs (partners, managers and staff) responsible for evaluating these areas for their clients.



Additionally:



- Internal Audit personnel involved in performing the annual Risk Assessment

- Internal Audit Management interested in performing a risk assessment

- Professionals responsible for performing risk assessment duties

- Risk/Compliance Officer any industry



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzd9b6/internal_audit





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716