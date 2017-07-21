TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (formerly "Aston Hill Asset Management Inc.") (TSX: LGQ) (the "Manager") announces monthly distributions with record date of July 31, 2017 for each of the following funds:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Distribution Amount per Amount Current Fund Name TSX Ticker Unit Annualized Price(i) Yield(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ Advantage Bond Fund (Class A & F) MBB.UN $0.05833 $0.70 $9.08 7.71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ Advantage Oil & Gas Income Fund AOG.UN $0.01125 $0.135 $2.51 5.38% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ Advantage VIP Income Fund AV.UN $0.035 $0.42 $10.57 3.97% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ VIP Income Fund VIP.UN $0.035 $0.42 $9.61 4.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Low Volatility Canadian Equities Income Fund LOW.UN $0.05 $0.60 $10.18 5.89% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) IFL.UN $0.05 $0.60 $8.03 7.47% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05 U.S.$0.60 U.S. $8.26 7.26% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) ISL.UN $0.0417 $0.50 $9.05 5.53% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) ISL.U U.S.$0.0417 U.S.$0.50 U.S. $8.16 6.13% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)TSX price as at July 19, 2017. Prices and yields shown are for Class A units only unless specified otherwise.

Record dates and payment dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date July 31, 2017 August 15, 2017

The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX: LGQ), (formerly: "Aston Hill Financial Inc." (TSX: AHF)). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds headquartered in Toronto.

