Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 By Type, Field Size, Crop Type & Mobility

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for water due to water scarcity, higher returns in investment compared to other alternatives, recent technological developments in sprinkler irrigation systems and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report

Based on Type the market is categorized into center pivot irrigation system, lateral move irrigation systems, solid set irrigation systems and other types.

Depending on Field Size the market is segmented by small fields, medium fields and large fields.

Segmenting on Crop Type, market is segmented by cereals, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and other crop types. However, corn and wheat are sub-divided through cereals, whereas soybean and cotton are categorized through oilseeds & pulses.

By Mobility the market is bifurcated by stationary and towable.



Current Trends



Growing demand for water due to water scarcity

Higher returns in investment compared to other alternatives

Recent Technological Developments in Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

Alkhorayef Group

Hunter Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Orbit Irrigation Products

Pierce Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.

T-L Irrigation Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

