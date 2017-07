TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday see June figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, card spending was up 0.9 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year.



Japan will release June data for nationwide and Tokyo department store sales; in May, sales were flat and down 1.1 percent on year, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX