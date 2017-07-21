EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company)(TSX VENTURE: WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF) a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and Improved/Enhanced oil ("IOR/EOR") recovery is pleased to announce that the Company, through its local distributor, has been issued a campaign of 15 well stimulations in Kuwait.

The 15 well stimulation campaign consists of 10 Powerwave-driven acid stimulations on water injection wells and 5 Powerwave-driven acid stimulations on oil producing wells. Well candidates have been chosen and Powerwave stimulation modeling is to be completed. The timing of individual stimulations has not been set but the initial work is anticipated to commence within ten days. Revenues from the well stimulations are variable and relate to the length of the well interval being stimulated.

"We are very pleased to have the confidence of the client and receive this stimulation package" said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson. "The Company anticipates that this first campaign will be one of many in a field that has over 250 wells identified for stimulation."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC.

D. Brad Paterson, CFO & Director

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based world leader in fluid injection technology for improved/enhanced oil recovery and groundwater restoration. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

Cautionary Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "believe", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront's Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront's continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any "forward-looking statements", other than as required by law.

©2017 Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.

From Bit To Last Drop™, WaveAxe™, Powerwave™ and Primawave™ are registered trademarks of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc., or its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

D. Brad Paterson

CFO

780-486-2222

investor.info@onthewavefront.com



