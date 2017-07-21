OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FMS)(OTCQX: FCSMF)(FRANKFURT: FKC) ("Focus") is pleased to announce that it has held a second closing of a non-brokered private placement at which it issued an aggregate of 2,053,333 units at a price of $0.075 per unit, for gross proceeds to Focus of $154,000. Each of the units consists of one common share in the capital of Focus Graphite and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share of Focus at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 48 months. Focus expects to hold additional closings of the private placement until August 21, 2017, subject to an aggregate maximum of $5 million (66,666,666 units).

The net proceeds from the sale of the units will be added to Focus' working capital.

Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the securities issued at the second closing of the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring on November 19, 2017.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing graphite concentrate at its wholly-owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Quebec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

