Global Single Core Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Belden, Lapp Group, LEONI Group & RS Components

The "Global Single Core Cable Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global single core cable market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Single Core Cable Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased demand from GCC Countries. Recently, GCC countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have seen decent overall economic growth. Sectors such as manufacturing, entertainment, tourism, and education have gained momentum and are adding to the growth of the economy.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing construction of data centers. Data centers are highly networked computer servers that store large amount of data. Single core cables are used in these setups. The number of data centers has seen a substantial increase in the last few years and is expected to rise in the future. Increased dependency on Internet and social media clubbed with advances in technology has led to the growth in a number of data centers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in oil prices. Single core cables are used in oil refineries to carry electronic signals from machine to machine for different processes during drilling and exploration activities. Crude oil prices have been falling since mid-2014, which is having an impact on the entire oil industry. Falling crude oil prices have become a major challenge for oil equipment companies. Companies are shutting down their wells and rigs as the revenue generated is less than the expenditure.



Key vendors



Belden

Lapp Group

LEONI Group

RS Components



Other prominent vendors



Aerolex Cables

Aberdare Cables

Bambach Wires & Cables

& Cables Elsewedy Electric

FirstFlex

General Cable

Jointing Technologies

Prysmian Group



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



