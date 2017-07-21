Global Single Core Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Belden, Lapp Group, LEONI Group & RS Components

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Single Core Cable Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global single core cable market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Single Core Cable Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased demand from GCC Countries. Recently, GCC countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have seen decent overall economic growth. Sectors such as manufacturing, entertainment, tourism, and education have gained momentum and are adding to the growth of the economy.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing construction of data centers. Data centers are highly networked computer servers that store large amount of data. Single core cables are used in these setups. The number of data centers has seen a substantial increase in the last few years and is expected to rise in the future. Increased dependency on Internet and social media clubbed with advances in technology has led to the growth in a number of data centers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in oil prices. Single core cables are used in oil refineries to carry electronic signals from machine to machine for different processes during drilling and exploration activities. Crude oil prices have been falling since mid-2014, which is having an impact on the entire oil industry. Falling crude oil prices have become a major challenge for oil equipment companies. Companies are shutting down their wells and rigs as the revenue generated is less than the expenditure.
Key vendors
- Belden
- Lapp Group
- LEONI Group
- RS Components
Other prominent vendors
- Aerolex Cables
- Aberdare Cables
- Bambach Wires & Cables
- Elsewedy Electric
- FirstFlex
- General Cable
- Jointing Technologies
- Prysmian Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rs3pjc/global_single
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716