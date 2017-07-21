Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.9% by 2021 - Includes Market Assessment of FDA-approved Drugs

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global alzheimer's drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 1.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is reformulation of marketed drugs. The global Alzheimer's drugs market is currently witnessing an increasing trend of reformulation of already market drugs to increase patient adherence to the treatment. Drug delivery systems such as transdermal patches, ER formulations, and orally disintegrating tablets increase the efficacy of drugs either by increasing the patient compliance or by increasing the bioavailability of a drug.



According to the report, one driver in the market is appropriate strategies designed to increase public awareness. Although the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease increases exponentially with age, the CDC estimates that approximately 220,000-640,000 Americans under the age of 65 years are suffering from dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease. The early onset of symptoms of Alzheimer's disease is often called as younger-onset. However, the diagnosis of individuals with younger-onset is delayed by several months or years as these symptoms are often attributed to external factors such as head injury, improper sleep, trauma or tragedy that had occurred in the past, stress conditions, and improper diagnosis of disease.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is social stigma associated with Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is perceived in different ways in different parts of the world, ranging from a component of aging to a supernatural event. This, in turn, has a negative impact on those suffering from dementia as they often refrain from reporting their symptoms to healthcare providers, leading to low diagnostic rates, thus hampering the market growth. In some parts of the world, public disclosure of such symptoms triggers negative reactions from family and friends leading to quarantine in some cases.

Key vendors



Allergan

Eisai Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Other prominent vendors



Amgen

Pfizer



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Alzheimer's disease: An overview



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Pipeline landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by MoA

PART 09: Market assessment of FDA-approved drugs



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix



