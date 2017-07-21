Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market to Reach $7.33 Billion by 2025 - Rising Demand for Concentrated Solar Power Plants

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.33 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends in the market include, rising demand for concentrated solar power plants (CSP), high cost of setup is challenging the market, recent technological developments of thermal energy storage (TES) and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into district heating & cooling, process heating & cooling and power generation. By end user, the market is segmented into industrial and residential & commercial. Residential & Commercial segment is again further sub segmented into utilities.

Depending on technology, the market is subjected into latent heat storage, thermochemical storage and sensible heat storage. The market is segregated by storage material into molten salt, phase change material (PCM), water and other storage materials.

Current Trends:

Rising demand for concentrated solar power plants (CSP)

High cost of setup is challenging the market

Recent technological developments of thermal energy storage (TES)

Companies Mentioned



Steffes Corporation

International District Energy Association

Energy Storage Association

Goss Engineering

Cryogel

Caldwell Energy

Brightsource Energy, Inc.

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

Evapco, Inc.

Natgun Corporation (DN Tanks)

QCoefficient, Inc.

Burns & Mcdonnell

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Solarreserve, LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Application



5 Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By End User



6 Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Technology



7 Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Storage Material



8 Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zc7fsf/global_thermal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716