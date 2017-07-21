Global Skin Lighteners Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Profiles of 100 Companies Including Key Players

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Skin Lighteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 100 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
- CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Clarins SA (France)
- Dabur India Limited (India)
- E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. (USA)
- Emami Limited (India)
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd (India)
- Jolen, Inc. (USA)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan)
- Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Skin Lightening
A Pervasive Practice
Current & Future Analysis
Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market
Competition
2. TRENDS AND ISSUES
Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets
Total Body Whitening Products
Potential Area of Growth
Women No Longer the Only Target Market
New Breed of Metrosexuals Spur Growth
Skin Lightening Injections
A Shocking Craze
Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment
Online Sales Register Strong Growth
Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise
Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients
The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients
Major Areas of Concern
Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin Pigmentation Prevention
3. SKIN COLOR PHYSIOLOGY & DISORDERS
Melanin
The Pigment of Skin Color
Physiology Behind Skin Darkening
Skin Pigmentation Disorders
Factors Causing Skin Pigmentation
Types of Skin Pigmentation Disorders
Preventing Skin Pigmentation
Skin Lightening Treatments
Sunscreen
Topical Products
Laser Treatments
Combination Treatments
4. INTRODUCTION TO SKIN LIGHTENING/ WHITENING
Insight into the Quest for Fair/White Skin
Skin Lightening/Whitening
A Definition
Applications of Skin Lighteners
Target Areas for Lightening/Whitening Products
Skin Lightening Products
Functioning Mechanism
5. SKIN LIGHTENING INGREDIENTS - AN OVERVIEW
Introduction to Skin Lightening Agents
Major Skin Whitening/Lightening Actives
Skin Whitening Ingredients of Select Companies
Regulations and Issues
Issues with Select Actives in Skin Lighteners
Skin Lightener Ingredients
Hydroquinone
Restrictions on the Use of Hydroquinone
Substitutes for Hydroquinone
Use of Mercury and the Issues Thereof
Regulations over Mercury Concentrations in Cosmetic Products in Select Countries
Azelaic Acid
Kojic Acid
Arbutin
Alpha-Arbutin
Beta-Arbutin (Bearberry Extract)
Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)
Glycolic Acid
Lactic Acid
Vitamin C
Vitamin A (Retinol)
Glycyrrhetinic Acid
Melanostat
Licorice Extract
Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide)
Mulberry Extract
Lemon Juice Extract
Emblica
Distribution and Marketing
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Shouvy Introduces New Skin Whitening Range
VI Aesthetics Introduce VI Derm HQ Plus
Inovia International Launches New Natural Skin Lightening Cream
Keeva Organics Introduces New Skin Lightening Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream
TonyMoly Unveils the Naturalth Goat Milk Whitening Line
Oshea Herbals Introduces Skin Whitening Facial Kit
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
CAA Industries to Acquire Porcelana Skin Whitening Brand
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
