Global Skin Lighteners Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Profiles of 100 Companies Including Key Players

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Skin Lighteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 100 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Clarins SA ( France )

) Dabur India Limited ( India )

) E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Emami Limited ( India )

) Hindustan Unilever Ltd ( India )

) Jolen, Inc. ( USA )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. ( Japan )

) Shiseido Company Limited ( Japan )

) The Procter & Gamble Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Skin Lightening

A Pervasive Practice

Current & Future Analysis

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market

Competition



2. TRENDS AND ISSUES

Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets

Total Body Whitening Products

Potential Area of Growth

Women No Longer the Only Target Market

New Breed of Metrosexuals Spur Growth

Skin Lightening Injections

A Shocking Craze

Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment

Online Sales Register Strong Growth

Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise

Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients

The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients

Major Areas of Concern

Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin Pigmentation Prevention



3. SKIN COLOR PHYSIOLOGY & DISORDERS

Melanin

The Pigment of Skin Color

Physiology Behind Skin Darkening

Skin Pigmentation Disorders

Factors Causing Skin Pigmentation

Types of Skin Pigmentation Disorders

Preventing Skin Pigmentation

Skin Lightening Treatments

Sunscreen

Topical Products

Laser Treatments

Combination Treatments



4. INTRODUCTION TO SKIN LIGHTENING/ WHITENING

Insight into the Quest for Fair/White Skin

Skin Lightening/Whitening

A Definition

Applications of Skin Lighteners

Target Areas for Lightening/Whitening Products

Skin Lightening Products

Functioning Mechanism



5. SKIN LIGHTENING INGREDIENTS - AN OVERVIEW

Introduction to Skin Lightening Agents

Major Skin Whitening/Lightening Actives

Skin Whitening Ingredients of Select Companies

Regulations and Issues

Issues with Select Actives in Skin Lighteners

Skin Lightener Ingredients

Hydroquinone

Restrictions on the Use of Hydroquinone

Substitutes for Hydroquinone

Use of Mercury and the Issues Thereof

Regulations over Mercury Concentrations in Cosmetic Products in Select Countries

Azelaic Acid

Kojic Acid

Arbutin

Alpha-Arbutin

Beta-Arbutin (Bearberry Extract)

Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)

Glycolic Acid

Lactic Acid

Vitamin C

Vitamin A (Retinol)

Glycyrrhetinic Acid

Melanostat

Licorice Extract

Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide)

Mulberry Extract

Lemon Juice Extract

Emblica

Distribution and Marketing



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Shouvy Introduces New Skin Whitening Range

VI Aesthetics Introduce VI Derm HQ Plus

Inovia International Launches New Natural Skin Lightening Cream

Keeva Organics Introduces New Skin Lightening Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream

TonyMoly Unveils the Naturalth Goat Milk Whitening Line

Oshea Herbals Introduces Skin Whitening Facial Kit



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

CAA Industries to Acquire Porcelana Skin Whitening Brand



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hs3dgr/skin_lighteners

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716