Global Subsea Manifolds Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - $276.95 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Subsea Manifolds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Subsea Manifolds Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $276.95 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends in the market include, deep subsurface exploration, rising number of international oil and gas companies in developing offshore sites, recent technological developments in subsea manifolds and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into production manifolds and injection manifolds.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends



Deep subsurface exploration

Rising number of international oil and gas companies in developing offshore sites

Recent technological developments in subsea manifolds

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Subsea Manifolds Market, By Application



5 Subsea Manifolds Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies



General Electric

FMC Technologies, Inc.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Aker Solutions ASA

Halliburton Company

OneSubsea

Schlumberger Limited

Subsea 7 S.A.

Weatherford International Inc.

Trendsetter Engineering

ABB Limited

ITT Bornemann GmbH

Siemens AG

Technip S.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f5hbqx/global_subsea





