

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, climbing almost 70 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,245-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to mixed economic data and a decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the oil companies, property stocks and financial shares.



For the day, the index gained 13.89 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,244.86 after trading between 3,225.43 and 3,246.24.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.84 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.38 percent, Bank of China climbed 0.80 percent, Vanke picked up 0.84 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.02 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.48 percent, Zijin Mining skidded 1.37 percent and China Life dipped 0.27 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is unclear as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The NASDAQ added 4.96 points or 0.1 percent to 6,390.00, while the Dow shed 28.97 points or 0.1 percent to 21,611.78 and the S&P eased 0.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,473.45.



Traders digested the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision, with the bank leaving its key interest rates unchanged. The ECB also reiterated its plan to purchase 60 billion euros worth of government bonds and other assets each month through December.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department noted a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 15th.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that regional manufacturing activity grew at a slower rate in July. Also, the Conference Board said its index of leading economic indicators rose by more than expected in June.



Crude oil futures inched lower Thursday, trimming recent gains despite signs that U.S. production is slowing. On the final day of the August contract, WTI oil was down 33 cents or 0.7 percent to $46.79/bbl.



