

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of July 20, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)



Gained 20.10% to close Thursday's (July 20) trading at $40.93.



News: The Company reported strong Q2, 2017 results and rosy revenue outlook for the year.



For the second quarter of 2017, Sarepta recognized net revenues of $35.0 million from product sales. No revenue was recognized for the same period of 2016. Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $25.3 million or $0.46 per share compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $54.8 million or $1.19 per share for the same period of 2016.



Revenue is derived from sales of Duchenne muscular dystrophy med Exondys 51, which is said to cost $300,000 per year.



Looking ahead to full year 2017, the Company now expects revenue to range between $125 million and $130 million, up from its prior forecast of over $95 million.



2. Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. (OREX)



Gained 12.07% to close Thursday's trading at $2.60.



News: No news



Recent event:



On May 9, 2017, the Company reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.



Orexigen's net loss widened to $69.1 million or $4.67 per share in Q1, 2017 from $22.3 million or $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The first quarter 2017 revenue soared to $19.1 million from $5.0 million in the comparable prior year period.



Near-term catalyst:



The Company is slated to report Q2, 2017 results on August 2, 2017.



3. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)



Gained 11.65% to close Thursday's trading at $11.11, extending its rally for the 2nd straight day.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company announced the closing of its IPO on July 19, 2017. Akcea shares made their debut on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on July 14, 2017, at an opening price of $8.13 each.



The gross proceeds from the offering were $143.8 million. In addition, Novartis Pharma AG purchased $50.0 million of Akcea's common stock in a separate private placement concurrent with the completion of Akcea's initial public offering at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price of $8.00 per share.



Pipeline:



The most advanced product candidate in the pipeline is Volanesorsen. The Company reported positive results from a phase III study in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome in March of this year.



Volanesorsen is also under a phase III trial for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.



4. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)



Gained 9.27% to close Thursday's trading at $7.66.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company's lead clinical candidate is DKN-01, which is under proof of concept trials for biliary tract cancer, esophagogastric cancer, non small cell lung cancer and multiple myeloma. A clinical study evaluating the combination of DKN-01 and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, is expected to begin in the second half of this year. The second clinical drug candidate is TRX518, designed to enhance the immune system's anti-tumor response that is in two monotherapy studies.



5. Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)



Gained 9.15% to close Thursday's trading at $13.60.



News: No news



Recent event:



A phase III study of SER-109 in patients with multiply recurrent C. difficile infection, dubbed ECOSPOR III, was initiated in June, 2017. The Company expects that this single pivotal study may support SER-109 registration and approval. Seres is entitled to get a $20 million milestone payment from Nestlé Health Science, following the initiation of the ECOSPOR III trial.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Results from Phase 1b clinical study of SER-287 in subjects with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, failing first line therapies, are expected in the second half of 2017. -- Top line data from Phase 1b clinical study of SER-262 in patients with primary C. difficile infection are also expected in the second half of 2017.



6. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)



Gained 8.92% to close Thursday's trading at $5.37.



News: No news



Recent event:



On June 27, 2017, Agile resubmitted its NDA for Twirla, an investigational low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch. Twirla was turned down by the FDA in 2013.



Once the FDA has accepted the submission as a complete response, a decision date that will be based on a six-month review is expected to be announced.



Upcoming event:



The Company is expected to report Q2, 2017 financial results on August 7, 2017.



LOSERS



1. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)



Lost 11.36% to close Thursday's trading at $6.01.



News: The Company has offered to sell 12.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $6.00 each.



The gross proceeds to Inovio from the offering are expected to be $75.0 million. The offering is expected to close on July 25, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.87 million additional shares.



2. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)



Lost 8.36% to close Thursday's trading at $17.00.



News: The Company reported positive top-line data from a Phase IIb clinical trial of IW-3718 in adult patients with uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). But the results failed to enthuse investors.



In the trial, twice-daily, oral dosing of IW-3718 1500 mg plus a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) significantly reduced heartburn severity in patients with uncontrolled GERD compared to patients treated with a PPI alone.



The Company plans to advance IW-3718 1500 mg into phase III development in the second half of 2018.



Near-term catalyst:



The Company is slated to host its second quarter 2017 investor update conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 3, 2017.



3. XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)



Lost 7.74% to close Thursday's trading at $4.77.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On June 9, 2017, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended termination of the Company's phase III study of Xilonix for the treatment of colorectal cancer, dubbed XCITE.



The Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which performed its second prospectively planned, unblinded analysis of the XCITE study, found that the findings were not sufficient to meet efficacy or the threshold for continuation of the study. The news had sent XBIT down 66.03% to $3.20 that day.



-- In May of this year, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended against approving Xilonix in Europe.



4. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI)



Lost 6.30% to close Thursday's trading at $3.65, extending its losing streak to the 7th trading day.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Additional data from phase I/II clinical trial of PTI-428 in patients with Cystic Fibrosis are expected to be reported this month. -- Preliminary data from phase I/II clinical trial of PTI-428 in adults diagnosed with CF, who are actively taking Kalydeco are expected during this quarter (3Q, 2017).



