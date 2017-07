NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group LP (BX) recently made a about $3 billion offer to acquire RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire FelCor Lodging Trust Inc.



RLJ Lodging said in a securities filing Monday that it had rejected a $24-a-share offer from an unnamed private-equity firm. That party was Blackstone. It's not clear if Blackstone intends to make another offer, the reports said.



