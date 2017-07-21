HNA Group Advances to No. 170 on 2017 Global Fortune 500 List

HNA Group Rises 183 Spots, Making One of the Biggest Jumps this Year

HAIKOU, China, July 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, today announced that it has ranked No. 170 on this year's Global Fortune 500 list, rising 183 spots and making one of the biggest jumps on the list this year.

"Being listed on the Global Fortune 500 is an important recognition of our journey from a regional airline based on Hainan Island into a global company," said Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA Group. "We are honored to be listed among the world's largest and most successful companies, which is a testament to our resilient business model, successful diversification and focus on building a global value chain. We are committed to continued growth in a socially sustainable way and will stay true to our core values of integrity, excellence in performance and innovation."

The Global Fortune 500 list ranks companies worldwide by revenue. HNA Group made its debut on the 2015 list and has risen by 294 positions since. Including the full year revenue for the December 2016 acquisition of Ingram Micro, HNA Group would be listed in top 100 companies on the 2017 list. For more information about the list, please visit: http://fortune.com/global500/

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with approximately $145 billion of assets, over $90 billion in annual revenues, and an international workforce of 410,000 employees, primarily across America, Europe and Asia. HNA's tourism business is a fast-growing, vertically-integrated global player with market-leading positions in aviation, hotels and travel services. HNA operates and invests in nearly 3,200 hotels with over 380,000 rooms across major markets, and has 1,250 aircraft carrying nearly 100 million passengers to 270 cities worldwide. HNA's Logistics business is a leader in logistics and supply chain management with capabilities in shipping and equipment manufacturing, maritime transportation, third-party payment platforms and project finance. In financial services, HNA is China's largest non-bank leasing company, and a leading provider of a diverse set of businesses in equipment leasing, insurance, asset management, investment banking and credit services.

