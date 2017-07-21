

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific (CP, CP.TO) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED) announced they have ratified a new five-year agreement.



The agreement received 86 percent support and is effective January 1, 2018. The agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over the term of the contract and provides the opportunity for additional increases of 1 percent in the fourth and fifth years depending on gains in Revenue Ton Miles.



