sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

139,06 Euro		-1,079
-0,77 %
WKN: 798292 ISIN: CA13645T1003 Ticker-Symbol: PC8 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,79
140,58
20.07.
139,00
140,40
20.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED139,06-0,77 %