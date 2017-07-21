Economic revenue : €4,062 million, up by 27.8% (+12.3% at constant scope and exchange rates)

: €4,062 million, up by 27.8% (+12.3% at constant scope and exchange rates) Consolidated revenue : €3,455 million, up by 29.9% (+11.3% at constant scope and exchange rates)

: €3,455 million, up by 29.9% (+11.3% at constant scope and exchange rates) Operating margin : €325 million ( 9.4% of consolidated revenue ), up by 21.5%

: €325 million ( ), up by 21.5% Net profit Group share : €210 million, up by 35.4%

: €210 million, up by 35.4% EBITDA : €469 million ( 13.6% of consolidated revenue ), up by 22.2%

: €469 million ( ), up by 22.2% Free cash flow : €101 million (2.9% of consolidated revenue)

: €101 million (2.9% of consolidated revenue) Net debt:€622 million, representing 39% of equity and 0.7 x EBITDA

Laurent Burelle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM), stated:

"Results for the first half of 2017 show high growth in revenue1, above €4 billion. The rise in operating income reflects the nonstop improvement in our industrial performance and high workloads for plants. The streamlining of the exterior body parts business acquired in 2016 is going ahead to plan. The Group's net profit has risen by 35% and our financial structure continues to strenghten.

Over the first half of 2017, we have pursued our long-term development:

our industrial investments have reached €207 million (up by 19%) and gross R&D expenditures have risen by 28% to €201 million;

in the United States, we have commissioned our largest plant a pilot facility for the future plant 4.0. This investment places us at the leading edge of new methods of production combining robotics, algorithms and artificial intelligence, which will subsequently be rolled out at all the Group's plants and significantly improve our industrial efficiency;

as co-sponsor, we have invested in the new fund of the venture capital company Aster Capital dedicated to start-ups working on sustainable mobility, and we have extended our Automotive Strategic Analysis Committee to include leading and internationally recognized scientists. In doing so, we are developing our capacity to identify new technologies in order to enhance our innovative power.

We are fully engaged in the management of our growth and expansion of our order backlog. Our revenue1 will be above €10 billion by 2021. At the same time, we are actively preparing the Group's longer-term positioning with the vehicle of the future."

Results for the first half of 2017: strong growth in revenue and results

The Board of Directors of Compagnie Plastic Omnium convened on July 20, 2017, and reviewed the audited consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2017.

in millions of euros First-half

2016 First-half

2017 % change Economic revenue1 3,179.5 4,062.2 +27.8% Consolidated revenue2 2,660.0 3,454.9 +29.9% Operating margin3 267.4 325.0 +21.5% in of consolidated revenue 10.1% 9.4% Net profit Group share 155.3 210.3 +35.4% EBITDA4 383.3 468.6 + 22.2% in of consolidated revenue 14.4% 13.6% Investments 174 207 +19.0% Free cash flow5 92 101 +9.8% As at

12/31/2016 As at

6/30/2017 %

change Net debt(6) 800 622 (178) Net debt to equity ratio 53% 39% Net debt/EBITDA 1.0 0.7

Strong growth in the Automotive Division and outperformance of 10 points over worldwide automotive production

Compagnie Plastic Omnium's economic revenue1 amounted to €4,062.2 million in first-half 2017, up by 27.8% and by 12.3% at constant scope and exchange rates over the first-half 2016. The increase was, respectively, 29.9% and 11.3% in consolidated revenue, excluding joint ventures.

In millions of euros, by segment First-half

2016 First-half

2017 % change At constant

scope and

exchange

rates Automotive 2,992.8 3,894.2 +30.1% +12.6% Environment 186.7 168.0 -10.0% +7.4% Economic revenue1 3,179.5 4,062.2 +27.8% +12.3% Consolidated revenue2 2,660.0 3,454.9 +29.9% +11.3%

In first-half 2017, Plastic Omnium's Automotive revenue1was €3,894.2 million, up by 30.1%. This includes €492.1 million of revenue from exterior body parts, a business acquired in July 2016. Revenue rose by 12.6% at constant scope and exchange rates. Growth in automotive production was 2.8% over the same period. Outperformance therefore stands at 10 points over the first half-year. This is the result of:

market share gains in North America and China, supported by a major investment program and a strong position in the SUV segment;

greater diversification of our customer portfolio, with increased penetration particularly due to Jaguar Land Rover and Chinese national carmakers;

the success of our innovative products, in particular the pick-up in SCR emissions control systems for diesel engines, whose contribution to revenue rose 57% in first-half 2017, to €202 million.

The Environment division's business activity, after the sale of peripheral operations in mid-2016, is now totally refocused on products and services to improve waste management for local authorities and industry. After second-half 2016 growth of 4.2%, first-half 2017 growth was 7.4% at constant scope and exchange rates.

By region, growth was driven by the performances in North America, Asia and South America.

In millions of euros and as a of

revenue, by

geographic region First-half

2016 First-half

2017 % change At constant

scope and

exchange

rates Europe/Africa 1,742.9 2,235.0 +28.2% +3.8% 55% 55% North America 832.3 1,048.0 +25.9% +22.7% 26% 26% South America 75.5 129.1 +70.9% +29.9% 2% 3% Asia 528.7 650.1 +23% +21.2% 17% 16% Economic revenue1 3,179.5 4,062.2 +27.8% +12.3% 100% 100% Consolidated revenue2 2,660.0 3,454.9 +29.9% +11.3%

Sharply higher results

The operating margin shows a rise of 21.5% and now stands at €325 million, i.e. 9.4% of consolidated revenue.

It includes the dilutive effect of the exteriors systems business acquired in late July 2016. On a pro forma basis, combining these businesses at January 1, 2016, the operating margin over the first-half 2016 would have been €284.9 million, or 8.9% of consolidated revenue.

In the automotive business, operating margin was €314.3 million for first-half 2017, or 9.6% of consolidated revenue, as compared to €255.3 million for first-half 2016 (10.3% of consolidated revenue) and €272.8 million pro forma (9% of consolidated revenue pro forma). This significant increase stems from manufacturing performance, which continues to improve, and from rationalization of our bumper business acquired in late July, which is proceeding according to plan: three plants were closed down (one bumper plant in Brazil, two front-end module plants in the United States) along with two paint lines in Germany. The organizations have been completely merged. These restructuring operations will continue in the second half-year.

As for the Environment business, operating margin in the first-half 2017 was €10.6 million, or 6.3% of revenue, as compared to 6.5% in first-half 2016.

In first-half 2017 Plastic Omnium recognized €23.5 million in non-current expenses (vs. €33.2 million in first-half 2016): consisting of €40.1 million in restructuring costs and a positive €16.6 million recognized in CICE research tax credits for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Group's net income grew by 34.5% to €213.0 million. It accounted for 6.2% of revenue.

The Group's share of net income came to €210.3 million, an increase of 35.4%.

The financial structure has grown stronger

Group EBITDA was up by 22.2% to €468.6 million (13.6% of consolidated revenue) and cash flow from operations was up by 19.6% to €415 million (12.0% of consolidated revenue).

Committed to a sustained capex program of €2.5 billion over the 2017-2021 period, the Group invested €207 million in first-half 2017, i.e. 6.0% of consolidated revenue. The plant for exterior body parts at San Luis Potosi (Mexico) began production. Four plants will be launched in 2018: one in China, one in India and two in the United States, including the Greer pilot plant (South Carolina) for the Group's Industry 4.0 program.

The Group generated free cash flow of €101 million in first-half 2017, representing 2.9% of its revenue.

In first-half 2017, Plastic Omnium paid €73 million in dividends and bought back €47 million of its own shares.

On March 31, 2017 in accordance with the decision of the European Commission, the Group also finalized the sell-back of the French operations of the exteriors systems acquired in 2016, at an enterprise value of €200 million. Additionally, on June 30, 2017, Plastic Omnium sold its truck composites business, which produced annual revenues of about €200 million in France, Mexico and China. This deal will be relutive as of second-half 2017.

Net financial debt totaled €622 million, down by €178 million compared with December 31, 2016. It now represents 39% of equity and 0.7x EBITDA.

Other highlights

On June 19, 2017, Compagnie Plastic Omnium carried out the placement of a new bond issue of €500 million with European investors. This bond issue, without covenants or rating, matures in seven years and has a 1.25% coupon. It cushions the structure of the Group's financing by lengthening the maturity of its debt and by diversifying its sources.

Additionally, at their meeting of July 20, 2017 the Board of Directors voted to cancel 1.5 million treasury shares as of August 14, 2017. After this cancellation, the percentage of control of Burelle SA will rise from 57.01% to 57.57%.

Outlook

Automotive production for the full 2017 year is expected to grow by 1.5% to 2%. On that basis, Plastic Omnium will show strong revenue growth1, reaching €8 billion.

Earnings will show strong growth as well, with continued improvement to the balance sheet.

Confident in its order book, market share gains and the success of its innovative products, the Plastic Omnium Group will produce revenues1 above €10 billion in 2021, improve its profitability and generate significant free cash flow.

Glossary

Economic revenue corresponds to consolidated revenue plus revenue from the Group's joint ventures at the percentage of their share in the Group: BPO, HBPO and YFPO for Plastic Omnium Automotive. The figure reflects the operational and managerial realities of the Group. Consolidated revenue, in accordance with IFRS 10, 11 and 12, does not include the Company's share of the revenue of joint ventures which are accounted for by the equity method. Operating margin is operating income including the share of profit of entities accounted for by the equity method and the amortization of acquired intangible assets before other operating income and expenses. EBITDA corresponds to the operating margin plus the share of profit of associates and joint ventures before depreciation and operating provisions. Free cash flow corresponds to the operating cash flow, less tangible and intangible investments net of disposals, taxes and net interest paid +/- variation of the working capital requirements (cash surplus from operations). Net debt includes all long-term borrowings, short-term loans and bank overdrafts less loans, marketable debt instruments and other non-current financial assets, and cash and cash equivalents.

Status of financial statements with respect to the audit

At the date of this release, financial statement auditing procedures have been completed and the Statutory Auditors' report has been issued on July 20, 2017.

This press release is published in French and in English. In case of a discrepancy between these versions, the original version drafted in French shall prevail.

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for local authorities and companies. The Group and its joint ventures employ nearly 32,000 people working in 124 plants, 23 R&D centers and 31 countries worldwide working for 74 brands of automobile. Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

1 to 6 Financial aggregates are defined on page 5 of the present press release.

